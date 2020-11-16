THE BUDGETARIAN
Globe myBusiness launches #GiftLocal campaign to support local SMEs this holiday season
No matter how different this year’s celebrations may be from what we are used to, the spirit of giving will always be alive in all of us.
Photo Release
(Philstar.com) - November 16, 2020 - 1:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — For Filipinos, Christmas is all about giving. Buying gifts for family members and loved ones is a tradition, and no matter how different this year’s celebrations may be from what we are used to, the spirit of giving will always be alive in all of us.

Yearly, Globe myBusiness supports SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) with the #GiftLocal campaign that aims to encourage Filipino consumers to purchase their gifts from local small businesses.

“We have always rallied the Filipino consumers to patronize local establishments and help Filipino SMEs, especially during the holiday season,” said Globe myBusiness Strategy and Marketing Head Maridol Ylanan.

“This year’s Gift Local campaign will serve an even greater purpose, as we feature the products of our SME partners that will delight Filipino customers for their gift-giving celebration, while supporting our local SMEs bounce back in these challenging times,” she added.

As a part of the annual Gift Local campaign, Globe myBusiness is holding a 3-day E-Bazaar with Lazada, happening from November 27 to 29. This will feature Globe myBusiness clients and partner SMEs such as Bayongciaga, Punta Riviera Resort, Old World Food Enterprise, and Robi & Peach RTW clothing with live selling to be streamed through Laz Live and Globe myBusiness’ Facebook page.

Globe encourages consumers to make their holidays more meaningful by gifting local and supporting SMEs this holiday season with its Gift Local video: 

An even grander part of the campaign will happen as more activities and promos featuring SMEs will be rolled out by Globe myBusiness in collaboration with partner malls such as Ayala Malls and SM Premier Malls in the coming weeks. These collaborations are made more exciting through a social media promo that will encourage the public to upload their picture showing how they are keeping themselves safe while shopping and dining.

Globe’s #GiftLocal likewise joins the government’s advocacy, “Ingat Angat Tayong Lahat,” that aims to restart the Philippine economy by building consumer confidence and guiding private corporations and SMEs regarding the best safety practices they can adopt in their operations.

The company also supports the advocacy by encouraging SMEs to adopt digital to help ensure the safety of its customers and employees. Services such as GCash for cashless transactions and KonsultaMD for employees’ telehealth service are easily made available to Globe myBusiness’ partner SMEs.

It is also partnering with Ayala Foundation for its Brigada ng Ayala project, which provides education packs, health and hygiene kits, and connectivity support for teachers and learners in the new normal of education. The partnership with Ayala Foundation also extends to disaster relief initiatives.

Globe is also supportive of the 10 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, such as UNSDG No. 8 on decent work and economic growth.

 

To know more about this story, visit the Globe myBusiness website or follow them on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates on the upcoming events.

