MAPFRE launches new campaign; strengthens CSR arm through care cards
Sample of the Care Cards from the MAPFRE Insurance’s and SOS Children’s Village’s partnership.
Photo Release
MAPFRE launches new campaign; strengthens CSR arm through care cards
(Philstar.com) - October 14, 2020 - 2:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Past its 5-month mark, the COVID-19 pandemic has upended every individual and their families; their career, businesses, and even properties. In the global perspective, this has strained and denuded people of viable solutions to keep afloat, more so riddled them on ways to protect their assets and uphold their financial stability.

In the Philippines, MAPFRE Insurance, a non-life insurance company offering general insurance products for optimum financial protection and risk management, stretches the efficacy of their newest campaign dubbed Well Take Care of It” by instilling ways they can help Filipinos in these extraordinary times.

Social, sustainable initiatives

Going beyond and taking their services another mile, MAPFRE Insurance continues to reach out to its market in need of concrete solutions by promoting ways to “Help and Protect” Filipinos through their home, car, business, travel, and personal accident insurance plans.

More so as a response to Filipinos’ needs, the company has been actively involved in collaborative CSR projects such as its partnership with SOS Childrens Villages. The latter is one of the Philippines’ largest non-governmental organizations that support vulnerable children and subsists on a clear vision that, Children who have lost parental care find a home at SOS Childrens Villages,” and being, the home that provides a normal family environment for orphaned, abandoned and neglected Filipino children.” SOS Childrens Villages currently has eight Childrens Villages in the Philippines that are home to 1,000 children and young adults in 96 family houses.

MAPFRE Insurance’s joining forces with their partner SOS Children’s Village to create Care Cards, for Individual packages and Corporate packages.
Photo Release

In these trying times, we believe that what it takes to stand the test of this life-altering event in this generation is to provide them space wherein they can express themselves and their aspirations even in a small piece of canvas. Through campaign and partnership with SOS Childrens Village, we continue to stir the gifts of these young people while allowing others, our donors and clients, to patronize their artworks and give back to those who they take care of and those who are closest to them,” says Tirso Abad, president, and chief executive officer of MAPFRE Insurance.

SOS Childrens Villages is concentrating their efforts on the noble cause of the SOS Care Cards, an innovative care package that individuals or institutions may purchase to make a difference to the children under SOS Villages’ care. SOS Care Cards were conceptualized to tie in with MAPFREs commitment to take care of those who matter.

Through the program, donors will be able to provide necessary goods such as food and hygiene kits to the children while enjoying the benefits of the ‘Personal Accident’ insurance and Mediphone services. With enough reach, the partnership has set goals to raise PHP81 million in sales This could help sustain the organizations programs for the children and support its fundraising efforts.

The Care Cards are segregated into two categories: The Individual Care package and The Corporate Care package. The prices aggregated in The Individual package are marketed for a minimum of P800 (pack of 3 cards) and a maximum of P2,500 (pack of 12 cards) while the Corporate package is marketed for a minimum of P8,000 (pack of 30 cards) and a maximum of P25,000 (pack of 120 cards).

“What makes this partnership with MAPFRE Insurance unique is that it brings out the best in our children through art. It empowers them to know that their craft can reach thousands of people and be used to show love and care for other people. Touching lives through our children’s art—this reminds us about why we continue doing what we do here in the Village,” says Eduardo Uy Jr., director of SOS Fund Development and Communications.

As the world continues to deep dive into the unknown future, quantifiable uncertainties exist for people and businesses but MAPFRE Insurance will be there to affirm the Filipinos that, “We’ll take care of it.”  

 

To know more about MAPFRE Insurance’s services, visit their Facebook page, their website; or call (632) 8876-4400.

To know more about SOS Children’s Village and the Care Cards and packages, visit their Facebook page, their website; or call (632) 8373-8767.

