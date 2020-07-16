COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
The Shang has teamed up with delivery apps JoyRide and MyKuya to help bring Shang brands and products straight to shoppers’ doorsteps.
Photo Release
How to shop online at Shangri-La Plaza
(Philstar.com) - July 16, 2020 - 9:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Missing the mall? Shangri-La Plaza is giving its #ShangCommunity a way to shop for everything they need from the safety of home.

The Shang has teamed up with delivery apps JoyRide and MyKuya to help bring Shang brands and products straight to shoppers’ doorsteps! Here’s how to make use of the services.

When purchasing items from a single store, JoyRide is the best option.

First, the customer contacts the store directly to order items. Payment options vary depending on the store. After paying, the store then packs the items carefully for the JoyRide driver to pick-up and deliver. The customer can choose to book the JoyRide driver themselves or ask the store to do so on their behalf. Delivery fees will be charged to the customer.

For a shopping spree across several stores in the Shang, MyKuya is the way to go.

The app matches customers with their own personal shoppers who can be instructed on what to purchase. First, download and register on the app, then pin the location on Mandaluyong City or Ortigas area. Tap the Shang logo and select the duration of your shopping time. After being matched with a Kuya or Ate, you can discuss payment options.

If it’s less than P1,000, the personal shopper can pay for the items first. If the purchase costs more, they will drop by your place first to get the money. Service fees will be deducted from the registered Visa or Mastercard.

Though COVID-19 continues to affect our way of life, Shangri-La Plaza makes sure to be responsive to shoppers’ needs, at the mall or online, during the new normal.

 

To keep updated on everything Shang, including store openings, delivery options, and other information, follow and regularly check its social media pages, and join the Viber community at https://bit.ly/ShangCommunityinViber.

For inquiries, call 8-370-2597/98 or visit www.facebook.com/shangrilaplazaofficial. Follow the Shang on Instagram: @shangrilaplazaofficial. 

SHANGRI-LA PLAZA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
2 hours ago
How to shop online at Shangri-La Plaza
2 hours ago
Have any item delivered through JoyRide or MyKuya!
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
20 hours ago
Empire East bags ACES Award as among best performing in Asia
20 hours ago
Empire East has been named one of Asia's Best Performing Companies by the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES)...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
5 days ago
Unlock possibilities in the new normal with Smart Bro
5 days ago
Smart is making it simpler for Filipinos to connect online and unlock possibilities by slashing the price of the Smart Bro...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
5 days ago
Globe At Home introduces Xtreme WiFi Plan 999
5 days ago
Instant Big Data, Instant Big Entertainment, DIY with no installation needed for only 999/month.
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
8 days ago
Buildrite brings service campaign online for consumers, customers
8 days ago
Buildrite's “Magtanong Para Sigurado” campaign, which provides free technical advice to customers and consumers,...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Sponsored
13 days ago
WATCH: SM introduces a new way of safe malling in the ‘new normal’
13 days ago
SM rings in the era of new normal with a brand new way of safe lifestyle malling.
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with