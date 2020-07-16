How to shop online at Shangri-La Plaza

MANILA, Philippines — Missing the mall? Shangri-La Plaza is giving its #ShangCommunity a way to shop for everything they need from the safety of home.

The Shang has teamed up with delivery apps JoyRide and MyKuya to help bring Shang brands and products straight to shoppers’ doorsteps! Here’s how to make use of the services.

When purchasing items from a single store, JoyRide is the best option.

First, the customer contacts the store directly to order items. Payment options vary depending on the store. After paying, the store then packs the items carefully for the JoyRide driver to pick-up and deliver. The customer can choose to book the JoyRide driver themselves or ask the store to do so on their behalf. Delivery fees will be charged to the customer.

For a shopping spree across several stores in the Shang, MyKuya is the way to go.

The app matches customers with their own personal shoppers who can be instructed on what to purchase. First, download and register on the app, then pin the location on Mandaluyong City or Ortigas area. Tap the Shang logo and select the duration of your shopping time. After being matched with a Kuya or Ate, you can discuss payment options.

If it’s less than P1,000, the personal shopper can pay for the items first. If the purchase costs more, they will drop by your place first to get the money. Service fees will be deducted from the registered Visa or Mastercard.

Though COVID-19 continues to affect our way of life, Shangri-La Plaza makes sure to be responsive to shoppers’ needs, at the mall or online, during the new normal.

