Smart lets you keep in touch with 'Free Stories for All'

MANILA, Philippines — The paradox of “social distancing” in this time of COVID-19 is that we also need all the more to stay in touch while we stay at home.

With its new “Free Stories For All,” PLDT wireless arm Smart Communications Inc. is giving its prepaid subscribers a better way to stay safe, connected, informed, and, to simply be there for those who matter so we may all pull through during these difficult times.

“Free Stories For All” gives Smart Prepaid and TNT subscribers an extra 1 GB of data for Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok.

To get this, users simply have to register to Giga Stories in the FREE STORIES menu on the Smart App for Android-powered smartphones. To download the Smart App on Google Play, click here.

With “Free Stories For All,” subscribers can turn to Facebook to regularly update their loved ones, keep track of their situation, and share important reminders with them.

Customers can also turn to Instagram to share real human stories as they happen or Tiktok for their dose of inspiring content from their favorite creators, or uplift others by sharing their own content with friends.

Moreover, customers can get the latest news updates about the COVID-19 outbreak as well as government advisories so that they can protect their health and safety during these difficult times.

Subscribers can also access for free the websites of news organizations like News5, One News, BusinessWorld, Philippine Star, ABS-CBN News, GMA News, and CNN Philippines until April 14.

Smart delivers Giga Stories Promos with “Free Stories For All” on the back of its award-winning network, which has been certified as the country’s fastest mobile network by third-party network analytics firms such as Ookla and Opensignal.

For the latest updates on promos and services, follow Smart’s official accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.