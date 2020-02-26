Settle large payments with credit card via Citi PayAll

MANILA, Philippines — Citi Philippines announced the launch of Citi PayAll, a first-in-market innovation that allows Citi cardholders to use their credit cards to settle big payments, usually paid for via check or cash.

With Citi PayAll, Citi credit cardholders now have the means to pay for their rent, school fees, condominium dues, insurance policies, and professional fees using their credit card via the Citi Mobile App.

Citi PayAll also empowers credit cardholders to seamlessly use their credit card to make these payments directly to any local bank—a first in the digital finance landscape in the Philippines.

Citi credit cardholders now have more autonomy and flexibility in payment options, as Citi PayAll provides them the convenience of no longer settling big transactions using cash, checks, or auto-debit.

To avail of Citi PayAll, existing credit cardholders can simply click the “Payment” tile on their Citi Mobile App and choose the purpose of the payment. Then enter the payee’s bank account name, destination bank and payee bank account number.

Payments can be scheduled as single or monthly recurring at least seven days prior to the due date.

Customers have a maximum limit of P200,000 per transaction and will incur a per-transaction fee of up to 3%. Citi credit cardholders can make up to six transactions a month with up to P1 million aggregate amount. They can also settle payments with the same payee twice in a month.

Leading the digital financial revolution

“Citi introduced this new service to complement the ever-evolving lifestyle of our credit cardholders. We are continually developing new products and services based on our clients’ needs and wants—and what they want is convenience and speed in their banking transactions," said Manoj Varma, consumer banking head for Citi Philippines.

Citi PayAll is an innovation that is in line with our goal of providing remarkable client experiences day after day,” Varma said.

For his part, Mukul Sukhani, cards and loans director for Citi Philippines, said, “Imagine not having to fall in line to make payments or encash checks."

"With Citi PayAll, customers can use their credit cards to make big payments to local bank accounts by simply using their mobile phones. With the opportunity to earn rewards points, they also get more value on their regular spending. Citi PayAll is a game-changer that can improve customers’ quality of life while also providing them with great rewards,” Sukhani continued.

Remarkably rewarding experience

With Citi PayAll, users can turn their big payments into big rewards.

If a Citi PremierMiles credit cardholder uses Citi PayAll to pay for their rent and their child’s education expenses amounting to P60,000 per month, they will receive approximately 24,000 never-expiring miles, enough points for an upgrade on their next flight or a roundtrip ticket from the Philippines to Singapore.

Until April 30, Citi credit cardholders can also enjoy up to P1,800 in electronic gifts per calendar month when they make six unique Citi PayAll transactions.

To know more about Citi PayAll, visit www.citibank.com.ph/usepayall.