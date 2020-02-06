ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
Misto restaurant serves Beef Tenderloin as the main course that comes with a bottle of wine. A jazz ensemble in the background enhances the mood.
Photo Release
Celebrate Valentine’s at Seda BGC with special dinner offers, room packages
(Philstar.com) - February 6, 2020 - 3:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — Valentine’s Day is a celebration for everyone at Seda BGC with its dining offers at Misto restaurant and Straight Up roof deck bar, as well as special room packages on February 14.

Valentine buffet at Misto

For a group or family date or a singles’ night-out, Misto presents a Valentine buffet featuring a premium selection of main dishes highlighted by grilled classics and premium carvings such as Argentinian Tenderloin and Argentinian Oyster Blade, US Roast Beef and the Filipino favorite, lechon.

A rich variety of sumptuous starters and desserts complete the feast, plus a bottle of wine for every two persons to enhance the flavors. Dinner buffet is at P1,888 net, available from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Indoor, outdoor dinners at Straight Up

A different kind of setting is offered at Straight Up, Seda’s popular roof deck bar. With its new and bigger area on the 21st floor of the hotel’s expansion tower, it offers an exquisite six-course set dinner in its indoor area—perfect for a romantic and intimate evening celebration for couples.

The main course is a choice between Grilled Boston Lobster and Beef Tenderloin with a bottle of wine to complement and a jazz ensemble to enhance the mood. Set dinner is at P3,100 net per person.

The ambiance changes outdoors as Straight Up introduces a Seafood Bar with a market-style setup featuring a variety of fresh seafood that can be enjoyed grilled or sauteed on-the-spot. More relaxed and with amazing view of the metro skyline and beyond, guests will treasure this extraordinary dining experience either solo or with friends.

Special room packages

Seda BGC’s Executive Deluxe Room is offered as part of an overnight package that comes with a buffet dinner, massage and buffet breakfast for two persons on Valentine’s Day. 
Photo Release

Because V-day falls on a Friday, Seda BGC offers an extended celebration with a Valentine's room package on February 14, available for all room categories from the Deluxe Room to the suites and serviced residences.

The package comes with overnight accommodation, Valentine buffet dinner at Misto for two persons, couples’ massage in the guestroom, a complimentary bottle of wine in the room, buffet breakfast for two persons, complimentary WiFi, and use of the e-lounge, pool, and gym.

Extended stays from February 15 to 17 get further discounts on the room rates.

 

For inquiries or reservations, call Seda BGC at 7945 8888 or email dining.bgc@sedahotels.com (Misto buffet); straightup.bgc@sedahotels.com (Straight Up dining); or reservations.bgc@sedahotels.com (room packages). Seda BGC is located at 30th Street cor. 11th Avenue, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

SEDA BGC VALENTINES DAY
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 day ago
Globe, Puregold enhance grocery shopping with mobile app
1 day ago
Globe partners with Puregold to launch a new grocery shopping mobile app.
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
15 days ago
How Bayview Hotel GM Eugene Yap leads with compassion
15 days ago
Eugene T. Yap, general manager of Bayview Hotel Manila, wants to make a mark in the hotel industry through 'leadership by...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
22 days ago
MoneyGram Foundation expands literacy project to Bicol Region
22 days ago
MoneyGram Foundation heads to south of Manila, Philippines to make educational programs accessible for students.
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
27 days ago
Want to start a business this 2020? Liza Soberano gives tips
By Jan Milo Severo | 27 days ago
Liza said she chose the wellness business because it’s close to her heart.
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Sponsored
48 days ago
Coke Studio goes beyond supporting OPM, becomes environment advocate
48 days ago
Coca-Cola not only supports local artists, it also supports the environmental cause.
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Sponsored
55 days ago
LIST: 4 things you need to know about proudly Filipino company World Balance
55 days ago
Here are the reasons why local shoe brand World Balance continues to make waves in the industry.
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with