Celebrate Valentine’s at Seda BGC with special dinner offers, room packages

MANILA, Philippines — Valentine’s Day is a celebration for everyone at Seda BGC with its dining offers at Misto restaurant and Straight Up roof deck bar, as well as special room packages on February 14.

Valentine buffet at Misto

For a group or family date or a singles’ night-out, Misto presents a Valentine buffet featuring a premium selection of main dishes highlighted by grilled classics and premium carvings such as Argentinian Tenderloin and Argentinian Oyster Blade, US Roast Beef and the Filipino favorite, lechon.

A rich variety of sumptuous starters and desserts complete the feast, plus a bottle of wine for every two persons to enhance the flavors. Dinner buffet is at P1,888 net, available from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Indoor, outdoor dinners at Straight Up

A different kind of setting is offered at Straight Up, Seda’s popular roof deck bar. With its new and bigger area on the 21st floor of the hotel’s expansion tower, it offers an exquisite six-course set dinner in its indoor area—perfect for a romantic and intimate evening celebration for couples.

The main course is a choice between Grilled Boston Lobster and Beef Tenderloin with a bottle of wine to complement and a jazz ensemble to enhance the mood. Set dinner is at P3,100 net per person.

The ambiance changes outdoors as Straight Up introduces a Seafood Bar with a market-style setup featuring a variety of fresh seafood that can be enjoyed grilled or sauteed on-the-spot. More relaxed and with amazing view of the metro skyline and beyond, guests will treasure this extraordinary dining experience either solo or with friends.

Special room packages

Photo Release Seda BGC’s Executive Deluxe Room is offered as part of an overnight package that comes with a buffet dinner, massage and buffet breakfast for two persons on Valentine’s Day.

Because V-day falls on a Friday, Seda BGC offers an extended celebration with a Valentine's room package on February 14, available for all room categories from the Deluxe Room to the suites and serviced residences.

The package comes with overnight accommodation, Valentine buffet dinner at Misto for two persons, couples’ massage in the guestroom, a complimentary bottle of wine in the room, buffet breakfast for two persons, complimentary WiFi, and use of the e-lounge, pool, and gym.

Extended stays from February 15 to 17 get further discounts on the room rates.

For inquiries or reservations, call Seda BGC at 7945 8888 or email dining.bgc@sedahotels.com (Misto buffet); straightup.bgc@sedahotels.com (Straight Up dining); or reservations.bgc@sedahotels.com (room packages). Seda BGC is located at 30th Street cor. 11th Avenue, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.