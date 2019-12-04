CDM champions digital transformation in Philippines and beyond

MANILA, Philippines — Certified Digital Marketer (CDM), the pioneer in digital marketing education and transformation in the Philippines, has reached a new high, educating almost 8,000 students this 2019.

Known for being the only provider in industry certifications in digital transformation, digital marketing, social media, e-commerce, digital media, marketing analytics, among others, CDM continues to champion digital learning as program pilots have reached Cebu and Jakarta, Indonesia.

“CDM’s main goal is to help educate and transform professionals and businesses in a highly connected, digital environment,” said Katz Lobregat-Enriquez, managing partner and chief marketing officer of E-Learning Edge Inc., the company behind CDM.

“Our knowledge and capability to support professionals and organizations through up-skilling and coaching can benefit not just the Philippines but also our Asian neighbors. This 2019, we wanted to test that in Jakarta and we did it,” she said.

Expanding its reach

CDM launched Certified Digital Professionals (CDP) that aims to educate professionals from varying companies and industries focused on accelerating digital knowledge and skills in Indonesia. From this, a two-day workshop on “Marketing in a Digital World” was successfully held and attended by more than 30 professionals in the digital and advertising industry.

The two-day session discussed the basics of digital marketing in Indonesia and how to maximize the up-and-coming trends propagating throughout the different industries. Both days were headlined by Jason Cruz of MRM McCann.

Aside from its expansion outside the Philippines, CDM also launched its first livecast, leveraging on the power of technology to reach more professionals based in Cebu.

One of its highly rated programs, "Social Media Program," was broadcasted exclusively to Cebu students. Shayne Garcia-Madamba from Havas Media Ortega and Miko de Vera from AIA Philam Life, served as the experts for the two-day event broadcast.

2019 was also a year of fostering more partnerships with industry leaders.

The company teamed up with Lazada and Online Micro Sellers Marketing Cooperative in launching the Lazada University x CDM's Facebook Marketing Masterclass. The masterclass consisted of four hour-long webinar sessions from late September to mid-October. It aimed to provide multidisciplinary learning programs exclusive for Lazada's sellers.

What’s next?

CDM continues its consultations with industry experts to ensure that CDM certifications and programs are up to date and are at par with professional standards, assuring global and multinational companies of its certified graduates’ digital skills.

It is the official learning partner of the Internet and Mobile Marketing Association of the Philippines (IMMAP). It has served as one of the major sponsors of IMMAP’s Web Wednesdays, a monthly webinar series that is designed to support digital education in the Philippines.

For the coming year, CDM has launched its 2020 Digital Training schedule. Expect new program offerings like search engine optimization, and agile and design thinking, among others.

“We are excited to roll out in Indonesia and create more strategic partnerships. These are initiatives we are looking forward to in 2020,” Enriquez said.

For more information on the 2020 Digital Training schedule, visit www.cdm.ph.