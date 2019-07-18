NEW ON NETFLIX
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
Lifestyle expert, award-winning television host and 18-time Emmy Award winner Martha Stewart
Instagram/Martha Stewart, screenshot
Martha Stewart to have leadership talk in Manila
(Philstar.com) - July 18, 2019 - 7:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — America’s trusted lifestyle expert, award-winning television host, entrepreneur and bestselling author Martha Stewart is coming to Manila on August 20, Tuesday, for the latest leg of the ANC, the ABS-CBN News Channel’s Leadership Series at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza.

The 18-time Emmy Award winner and successful businesswoman, who was named one of Forbes’ “100 Greatest Living Business Minds” in 2017, will share her story of success and business philosophy to the country’s business executives, entrepreneurs and students in a forum moderated by multi-awarded ANC anchor Karen Davila.

Before becoming the “how-to” guru on all things home and living, Martha developed her early business training as a stockbroker. She ventured into a successful catering business known for her elegant presentation and recipes and went on to publish bestselling books like “Entertaining,” “Martha Stewart’s Baking Handbook,” and “Martha Stewart’s Homekeeping Handbook.” She later published the magazine “Martha Stewart Living,” which became the basis for her hit TV series of the same name.

Martha went on to build Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, which offers consumers thousands of retail products, television and video programming, award-winning magazines, best-selling books, innovative websites and apps. The brand features an extensive range of product categories available in various retailers including Amazon, Macy’s, Staples, Michael’s, QVC and more. Martha also founded the Martha Stewart Center for Living at Mount Sinai Medical Center in 2007 and recently opened a second location at Mount Sinai-Union Square.

She has continued to expand her brand and appear in numerous TV shows, including “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” with rapper Snoop Dog, and Food Network cooking competition “Chopped” as a guest judge.

Previous legs of the ANC Leadership Series featured billionaire investor Kevin O’ Leary, Virgin Group founder Richard Branson, former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, sports and entertainment mogul Peter Guber, and leadership guru Stephen M.R. Covey for the ANC Leadership Series, which is part of the country’s premier all-English cable news channel’s efforts to raise the level of discourse on global affairs and business issues in the country.

The ANC Leadership Series: A Conversation with Entrepreneur and Lifestyle Legend Martha Stewart will be held on August 20, 2 p.m., at the SofitelPhilippine Plaza Manila. 

MARTHA STEWART
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
45 minutes ago
Martha Stewart to have leadership talk in Manila
45 minutes ago
America’s most trusted lifestyle expert, award-winning television host, entrepreneur and bestselling author Martha...
Lifestyle Business
1 day ago
Filipina-Kiwi teen recalls beating Nickelodeon in legal battle to trademark ‘slime’
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
A Filipina-Kiwi teen, who won a recent legal battle against Nickelodeon's New York-based parent company Viacom, is in the...
Lifestyle Business
Sponsored
What it takes to give the best education to our children
Here's what it takes to provide children a well-rounded education.
1 day ago
Lifestyle Business
Sponsored
1 day ago
Okada Manila expands its events venue portfolio
1 day ago
The Philippines’ first integrated resort is set to address land, sea, and air requirements.
Lifestyle Business
3 days ago
Digital success stories
By Joey Concepcion | 3 days ago
In the rise of today’s digital era, it is important for our micro, small, and medium enterprises to adapt and benefit...
Lifestyle Business
3 days ago
Do you have a ‘sense for the historic’?
By James Michael Lafferty | 3 days ago
Perhaps the greatest separator between the best, and the rest, is an individual’s grasp of the concept of “sense...
Lifestyle Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with