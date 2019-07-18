Martha Stewart to have leadership talk in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — America’s trusted lifestyle expert, award-winning television host, entrepreneur and bestselling author Martha Stewart is coming to Manila on August 20, Tuesday, for the latest leg of the ANC, the ABS-CBN News Channel’s Leadership Series at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza.

The 18-time Emmy Award winner and successful businesswoman, who was named one of Forbes’ “100 Greatest Living Business Minds” in 2017, will share her story of success and business philosophy to the country’s business executives, entrepreneurs and students in a forum moderated by multi-awarded ANC anchor Karen Davila.

Before becoming the “how-to” guru on all things home and living, Martha developed her early business training as a stockbroker. She ventured into a successful catering business known for her elegant presentation and recipes and went on to publish bestselling books like “Entertaining,” “Martha Stewart’s Baking Handbook,” and “Martha Stewart’s Homekeeping Handbook.” She later published the magazine “Martha Stewart Living,” which became the basis for her hit TV series of the same name.

Martha went on to build Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, which offers consumers thousands of retail products, television and video programming, award-winning magazines, best-selling books, innovative websites and apps. The brand features an extensive range of product categories available in various retailers including Amazon, Macy’s, Staples, Michael’s, QVC and more. Martha also founded the Martha Stewart Center for Living at Mount Sinai Medical Center in 2007 and recently opened a second location at Mount Sinai-Union Square.

She has continued to expand her brand and appear in numerous TV shows, including “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” with rapper Snoop Dog, and Food Network cooking competition “Chopped” as a guest judge.

Previous legs of the ANC Leadership Series featured billionaire investor Kevin O’ Leary, Virgin Group founder Richard Branson, former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, sports and entertainment mogul Peter Guber, and leadership guru Stephen M.R. Covey for the ANC Leadership Series, which is part of the country’s premier all-English cable news channel’s efforts to raise the level of discourse on global affairs and business issues in the country.

The ANC Leadership Series: A Conversation with Entrepreneur and Lifestyle Legend Martha Stewart will be held on August 20, 2 p.m., at the SofitelPhilippine Plaza Manila.