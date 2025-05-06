Gary Ross Pastrana's reassembled boat makes way to Makati

MANILA, Philippines — Artist Gary Ross Pastrana's "Stream" has found its way to Makati after its pieces made rounds in Asia.

"Stream," made of a reassembled boat, is one of the artworks on display in the ongoing "Here & Now & Now & Then" exhibit running in the RCBC Plaza.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Pastrana said the boat was originally from Lake Biwa beside Kyoto, Japan where he was a residency artist back in 2008.

At the time, Pastrana was also taking part in South Korea's Busan Biennale, an international contemporary art show held every even-numbered year.

The artist sought help from the Japan Foundation to find a boat he could send to Busan in pieces. Two artisans helped Pastrana cut and pack the boat up and sent to Busan, where another group of craftsman reassembled it.

Related: 9 books with the best covers according to visual artists

Since then "Stream" has also been to Hong Kong, Singapore, and the Philippines a couple of times now, with the Makati exhibit its latest appearance.

Pastrana admitted he doesn't really think in terms of messaging when doing his art, rather focusing on process, ideas, and concepts.

"I was thinking [then] of the way information is shared, wherein any file — a photograph, music, film — is divided into bits and is sent through electronic cables to a different location in pieces, bit by bit," the artist explained, and the recipient would get the reassembled file.

Fellow artist Cocoy Lumbao Jr. summarized the presence of "Stream" in the exhibit as symbol of loss and regeneration.

RELATED: Young artists with autism showcase talent in painting at mall exhibit