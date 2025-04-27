9 books with the best covers according to visual artists

You should actually judge a book by its cover because the cover is as important as its content. A book cover serves as the gateway to a book’s universe.

MANILA, Philippines — Do not judge a book by its cover, you are often told. Well, this is true when it comes to judging people you are meeting for the first time. But when it comes to books, this is not exactly true.

Before anything else, before looking at the synopsis, the reviews, and the author’s bio, the cover is the first thing a reader sees. One look at the cove and by its visuals alone (and the first impressions they make), the cover should already be able to tell the theme, the genre, the feels, the tone, and the storyline, ultimately convincing a reader whether to pick it up or not.

Fully Booked asked its artist friends — from graphic artists to watercolorists to photographers — what the best book covers are for them so that readers may be able to learn from them how to judge a book by its cover.

Here are some of the book covers that they have chosen:

'Let's Make Ramen!'

Watercolorist and graphic designer Tanya Gimenez picked this book about ramen with the cover design by Sarah Becan. As a ramen fan, Gimenez was naturally drawn to the book.

"Besides being a ramen fan, I also love the way ramen was presented here as a watercolorist and illustrator myself. It’s like an art journal slash recipe book filled with delightful and playful illustrations that will encourage any ramen lover to experiment in the kitchen. Cover pa lang, nakakagutom na!” Gimenez said.

'Spin the Dawn'

From one cover illustrator to another, Shai San Jose chose one of her favorites by picking Tran Nguyen's work on this book.

“Tran Nguyen is one of my favorite artists and book cover illustrators. Every cover she made for Elizabeth Lim is a masterpiece, and this one lived in my mind rent-free. The composition of the artwork is really nice, the artist drawing your attention to the character who looks fierce yet youthful. Plus, the font of the title isn't too overwhelming; it matched the vibe of the cover artwork perfectly,” San Jose said, whose did the cover illustration for "Reading Ally."

'The Tales of the Celestial Kingdom'

San Jose has another book picked as among the best covers by Kelly Chong.

“All the covers of the 'Celestial Kingdom' books are beautiful, but 'Tales of the Celestial Kingdom' is really something! The cover art looks ethereal, especially when you get a copy of the physical book! It has this holographic finish that makes the book more magical and feel like it's delivered from the Celestial Kingdom," San Jose noted.

'Simpol Young Chef's Cookbook'

Publishing manager and creative Paw Rubio commended the cover art by Stephanie Tiongson, which helps young cooks to pick up their copy of it.

“This children’s cookbook features playful artwork of a kid wearing a chef’s hat and enjoying the wonderful world of cooking. The colors are bright and vibrant, perfect for teaching kids that cooking is all about being creative and playful in the kitchen. We hope that through this book, we get to encourage independence and build a child's confidence in the kitchen," Rubio said.

'The Wolves in the Walls'

For designer and illustrator Pio Mallari, Dave McKean's art in this book is amazing.

"'The Wolves in the Walls' cover design was by Dave McKean. This is a children’s storybook but, as a designer and illustrator, I can’t help but be amazed with how traditional and digital media was put together to create a very unique picture. My kid loves the story. I love the pictures!” Mallari said.

'Peter Pan'

Graphic designer and video editor Jay Sayas loves the simplicity of the cover for 'Peter Pan' designed by MinaLima.

“I love how simple and classic the design of this book is. The shadow-like design of its characters and elements give different interpretations, not just tied to the usual Disney look or the previous print. Like Peter Pan, its book cover is timeless and can adapt to modern times,” Sayas shared.

'Joker'

Art director Sam Calleja appreciated how the cover by Lee Bermejo ties it perfectly to the popular fictional character it talks about.

“What I love about the cover is its greasy, grimy, and dirty visual aesthetic, which sets it apart from the usual comic art style. Plus the style is an apt representation of Joker’s madness,” Calleja said.

'South of the Border, West of the Sun'

John Gall's work on a Haruki Murakami brought out the pique in freelance creative designer Coi Castillo.

“Haruki Murakami's book covers have always stood out for me. This one, in particular, is my favorite because of its clean yet intriguing design. The female character here evokes a beguiling smile that draws readers in. What secrets is she keeping?” Castillo said.

'Days at the Morisaki Bookshop'

Ilya Milstein's cover design successfully attracted photographer Rory Rebustes-Gonzales with its coherence and overall balance that complement its story.

“I haven't read the novel, but the cover of 'Days at the Morisaki Bookshop' caught my attention. I like how design elements all worked coherently to achieve overall balance and harmony in the layout. Composition principles were applied effectively. I like how it has so many colors, layers, and textures but is also very neat that it has an emphasis on the key graphics. It appears like a 'feel-good read' to me, and it made me curious about the story and how the characters develop,” Rebustes-Gonzales noted.

With these inputs from artist friends, Fully Booked encourages avid readers to go through shelves upon shelves of books in its stores and find their own favorite book covers. See which covers stand out from the rest and make their own choices.

