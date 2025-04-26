Young artists with autism showcase talent in painting at mall exhibit

MANILA, Philippines — Works by young artists with disabilities are the focus of the "Artklusibo: Kami Ang Bida!" exhibit running at Robinsons Antipolo until the end of April.

Art gallery ARTablado partnered with the Antipolo PWD Home to showcase the works of 22 artists with autism, as well as those from the deaf, down syndrome, physical disability, and ADHD communities.

The colloboration is in commemoration of celebrating April as Autism Awareness Month.

Caroline Hatol from Antipolo PWD Home said the exhibit's concept orginated from seeing the children's talents in painting and coloring.

"We also saw their potential to be among our well-known artists one day, if only they could be given the chance to be seen and given a venue to showcase their works," Hatol added.

Related: Here & Now & Now & Then: Reimagining context through contemporary art

Jaiden Jaione S. Madridano and Jerold Vicente, two participating artists who are on the autism spectrum, both said they are happy to do painting. Ma. Andrea Antonnia Sula, an artist with ADHD, said similar words.

The parents of Yuan Mancilla said their daughter draws flowers because "it's good to see and it makes her happy."

"Drawing makes me feel happy and excited! I really enjoy drawing and I love colors. They say that my work is unique and amazing. Many people are surprised that I can create works like these at my age," said Leonard Jesse Agpi.

"Autism is a lifelong developmental exceptionality, which may challenge an individual’s ability to communicate, socialize and adapt to the world around them," noted the Autism Society Philippines.

One practice helping those with autism to manage their neurodivergent condition is art therapy as it boosts sensory processing, develops fine motor skills, and becomes an outlet for communication and self-expression.

RELATED: Italian artist Giovanni Guida reminisces time in Manila