CCP, Intramuros revive '90s program 'Intramuros Evenings'

This October 2019 file photo shows the night view of Fort Santiago in Intramuros, Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) and Intramuros Administration (IA) are collaborating to revive "Intramuros Evenings," a flagship program of the latter, which is marking its 46th anniversary.

IA previously held the event during the late 1990s, hosting cultural performances and local musicians. CCP resident companies like the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra, Ballet Philippines, and Tanghalang Pilipino also took part in "Intramuros Evenings."

Rhea Cy, head of IA's Tourism Promotions Division, said in a statement there is a plan to stage four "Intramuros Evenings" events as "part of the commitment to elevate Intramuros as a premier cultural and touristic destination."

"'Intramuros Evenings' will delight the community once again with more CCP productions as we continue to collaborate with IA to preserve what is inherently Filipino and celebrate the best of the best in performing arts through this program,” said CCP's Vice President and Artistic Director Dennis Marasigan.

As part of its 46th anniversary, IA is launching the inaugural "Intramuros Summer Festival" and the Intramuros Passport, which is a new initiative to promote cultural tourism.

For P350, the passport grants access to five major heritage sites: Fort Santiago, Baluarte de San Diego, Casa Manila, Museo de Intramuros, and Centro de Turismo Intramuros.

