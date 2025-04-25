Intramuros launches 'passport,' 1st summer festival for 46th anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — The Intramuros Administration (IA) will celebrate its 46th founding anniversary month with the launch of the very first “Intramuros Summer Festival.”

The one-day festival will be on Saturday, April 26. The administration hopes that the festival will start an annual tradition that breathes new life into the historic district.

From sunrise to evening, the cobbled streets and centuries-old walls of Intramuros will become the backdrop to a vibrant, living showcase of everything Filipino. The main events will unfold at Plaza Moriones in Fort Santiago, with festivities held in the historic district's heritage sites teeming with music, stories, art and food.

The day begins with fitness coaches, Jim and Toni Saret, leading a Zumba session at 7:30 a.m. A colorful parade will line the streets featuring student performers from Intramuros-based schools, parading in traditional and creative costumes from 8 to 9 a.m. A medical mission organized by the University of Santo Tomas Health Service will also offer free health screenings and dental services to the local community from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

At Centro de Turismo Intramuros, children will be gathered for storytelling sessions at 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., with Jeralyn “Ate Posh” Develos of Ang Pinoy Storytellers who will bring Filipino folklore and values to life.

Casa Manila transforms into a Living Museum at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., where reenactors from IA, along with Historia Viviente Manila, will stage scenes from the Spanish colonial era.

Capping of Intramuros' anniversary celebration is the "Sinag Concert," from 6 to 10 p.m. at Plaza Moriones, topbilled by Itchyworms, along with Over October, Earl Agustin, and to be hosted by Sephy Francisco and Boobay. Student talents from Intramuros-based schools will serve as front acts. The concert is a celebration of Filipino music in all its forms.

Passport to Philippine culture

A pop-up market will stretch along Gen. Luna Street, Fort Santiago, and the Riverwalk, where visitors can sample regional delicacies and shop for handmade crafts from local vendors.

Another highlight of the festival is the official launch of the Intramuros Passport, a new initiative by Intramuros Administration to promote cultural tourism.

For P350, the passport grants access to five major heritage sites: Fort Santiago, Baluarte de San Diego, Casa Manila, Museo de Intramuros, and Centro de Turismo Intramuros.

IA has a full calendar of events lined up for the rest of the year. Highlights include the Grand Santacruzan in May, featuring Miss Universe Asia Pacific Chelsea Manalo; the Likha Fair in June, spearheaded by the Office of the First Lady; and the Fiesta de Intramuros in September. Regular programs like the Dalaw at Sayaw cultural shows, Centro Entablado performances, and Pasyal Aral educational tours will also continue.

RELATED: Intramuros again in the running as top tourist attraction