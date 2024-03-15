Women's Month: Female artists at the forefront of Art in the Park, Galerie Stephanie, Manila Pen Show

Clockwise: Clarence Chun, Demi Padua, Rhona Macasaet, Trickie Lopa, Lisa Periquet, Pepe Delfin for Art in the Park; Museum Foundation of the Philippines Executive Director Tanya Pico; Manila Pen Show 2024; Filipina visual artist and art educator Jem Magbanua

MANILA, Philippines — Affordable art fair Art in the Park returns on March 17, Sunday, in Jaime Velasquez Park in Makati City from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m, with female artist Pepe Delfin as featured artist together with fellow abstractionist Clarence Chun and multimedia graphic artist Demi Padua.

Delfin explores abstract forms through geometric shapes, squiggles, and lines. She carefully places each element to produce a visual storytelling of the artist's experiences, observations, and relationships with people and contemporary life. In her works, Delfin constructs scenes portraying solitude and a multitude of emotions through vibrant hues and structured compositions.

In her public artwork for the event, Delfin told Philstar.com that her mural aims to engage viewers by encouraging them to add to her artwork, which according to her, aims to touch on empathy. She said she chose empathy because it is what she thinks is lacking in society.

“I want to know how empathy is cultivated,” she shared. “I read that empathy is an act of imagination. I really want to run the idea that to make empathic adults, you have to cultivate the imagination of children and enrich your inner worlds…”

To her fellow women and female artists, Delfin has this as Women’s Month message: “It takes more than guts (to become an artist)… For anyone who wants to take that leap of faith, it’s always nice to get by with a little bit of help from your friends and ask for help once you get to transition to this phase in your life. You really need friends as solid support, a community that is going to encourage you and make you feel safe…”

For its 18th edition, Art in the Park gathers over 60 exhibitors representing galleries, art collectives, independent art spaces, and student groups to present a vibrant showcase of diverse talents and to offer an opportunity for fair-goers to engage, interact, and immerse themselves in Filipino creativity. Prices of artworks art Art in the Park are capped at P70,000 with many art lovers scoring coveted pieces for even far less.

Entrance to the fair is free for all. Proceeds from the fair continues to benefit the non-profit Museum Foundation of the Philippines in support of its projects and programs for the National Museum of the Philippines and its network.

The fair, said Museum Foundation of the Philippines Executive Director Tanya Pico, “is aligned with our advocacy of preserving Filipino history and art” by sending Filipino curators abroad to study and bring back new museum preservation knowledge and techniques.

Filipina educator on exhibit

Galerie Stephanie, a contemporary art gallery based in Mandaluyong City, is excited to present three solo exhibitions this month featuring works by architect and award-winning illustrator Jomike Tejido, Filipina visual artist and art educator Jem Magbanua, and Indonesian conservator and contemporary artist Imam Santoso.

The three exhibits, on view until April 2, tap into the interconnectedness of society and its manmade creations.

From freedom to create, to profound solitudes and introspective mapping of one’s self, these exhibitions offer a diverse tapestry of architecture, society and the pillars of the human psyche.

In Tejido’s “The Manifesto of Play,” the renowned Filipino artist invites viewers into a whimsical world. Through vibrant colors, dynamic forms, and a playful exploration of mediums, Tejido challenges conventional perceptions of art. From intricate illustrations to interactive installations, each piece encourages viewers to rediscover the joy of playfulness and imagination.

On the other side of the gallery, Santoso presents “Solitude,” an exhibit that delves into the depths of human emotion, capturing moments of introspection and solitude. Through evocative compositions, Santoso invites viewers to contemplate the complexities of solitude - its beauty, its melancholy, and its power to provoke introspection.

Meanwhile, Filipina visual artist Magbanua presents a captivating exploration of movement, rhythm, and spatial dynamics in “Notes on Navigation and Other Oscillations.” Through a series of graphite works, Magbanua invites viewers to navigate through a labyrinth of shifting perspectives both in a physical and philosophical sense. The exhibit challenges traditional notions of movement and time, and redefines the idealisms of one’s roots and identity.

These three exhibitions are on view until April 2 at Galerie Stephanie, 6th Level East Wing of Shangri-la Plaza, Mandaluyong City. For more information, email inquiry.galeriestephanie@gmail.com or send a message via Instagram @galeriestephanie.

Calling all writing aficionados

The Manila Pen Show (MPS), the premier destination for enthusiasts of fine writing instruments, ink, and paper in the Philippines, is thrilled to announce its upcoming event on March 16 to 17 in Holiday Inn and Suites Makati, 5th floor. The show opens its doors from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on both days, promising a weekend filled with discovery, learning, and passion for writing.

This year, under the radiant theme of “Sun, Sky, and Shore,” the Manila Pen Show aims to encapsulate the juicy, vibrant, and lush vibe of the islands, celebrating the natural beauty and colors of the Philippines.

As the event continues to attract a growing audience, MPS 2024 endeavors to bring together writing aficionados from all walks of life, offering a unique space to share and revel in their passion for analog writing tools.

Featuring esteemed exhibitors such as Lamy, Sailor, Scribe, and other established brands, the show is set to offer an unparalleled selection of writing instruments, inks, and paper. This year, there will be space allocations for individual vendors and startups, and a dedicated section for nibwork and services will ensure that every writing need is met.

Beyond the exhibition, MPS 2024 will host a variety of workshops and community events, providing guests with opportunities to learn new skills, refine their craft, and connect with fellow enthusiasts.

Whether you are a seasoned collector or new to the world of fine writng, the Manila Pen Show is the perfect venue to explore your passion and find inspiration among like-minded individuals.

The Manila Pen Show is organized by Fountain Pen Network-Philippines (FPN-P), a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering the appreciation and use of writing instruments and handwriting. With an active online community of over 13,000 members on the FPN-P Facebook group, the organization continues to grow as more people rediscover the joy and utility of analog writing tools in an increasingly digital world.

Tickets are now available at https://manilapenshow.helixpay.ph/ or at the registration area at the 5th floor of Holiday Inn & Suites. Part of the ticket proceeds will be donated to Save the Children, the regular beneficiary of the Fountain Pen Network-Philippines.

Activities to empower women’s heart, body, mind

This weekend, Glorietta Mall is proud to celebrate Women's Month with a campaign titled, “How She Blooms: A Tribute to Thriving Women.” It will run from March 15 to 17, with a series of activities geared toward empowering women and helping her thrive in heart, body, and mind.

One of the highlights of the campaign is a special Coffee and Group Therapy session focused on the topic of Compassion Fatigue —a common experience that many of us may be facing without even realizing it.

Glorietta is bringing in Mind You, a leading mental health organization dedicated to improving access to mental health services for all Filipinos, to lead the discussion. This insightful session is free of charge, but registration is required due to limited seating though this link: https://forms.office.com/r/vFzkuCmCaN.

Furthermore, Glorietta will be offering discounts on mental health sessions through the Mind You app, along with 10 complimentary sessions. There will be art sessions, Pound workouts, and a workshop on essential oils to cover the different aspects of a woman’s well-being.