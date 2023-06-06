^

Papa P is for charity: Every ticket in Piolo Pascual's 'Ibarra' musical to feed poor children

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 6, 2023 | 11:57am
Papa P is for charity: Every ticket in Piolo Pascual's 'Ibarra' musical to feed poor children
Piolo Pascual as Crisostomo Ibarra
MANILA, Philippines — Stage play musical "Ibarra" starring Piolo Pascual as Cristomo is set to premiere from June 8 to 18 in GSIS Theater, Pasay City.

Directed by Ariel Francisco, the musical will give back to the community for the benefit of Rise Against Hunger Philippines.

From shows on June 9 to 15, the musical will feed children per ticket sales. One Orchestra 1 VIP Center ticket will feed nine children, Orchestra 2 VIO will feed seven children while one Balcony seat will feed five children. 

"Hey guys, please watch us. 'Ibarra' here at GSIS Theater. We will running for two weeks, 10 shows, two weekends. Please catch us," Piolo said in a promotional video. 

The show's organizers told Philstar.com that Piolo's performance in the musical has been pro bono - purely voluntary and out of the actor's generosity.

In a report by The STAR, Piolo said that "every Filipino should watch Ibarra."

“We’ve patronized Western, with all the novels, with all the Marvel characters, but let’s not forget we have our own. We have to be proud of our own creation, our own story," Piolo said. 

“'Noli Me Tangere' is one of the most prominent books/novels ever written. It should be a constant reminder to the Filipinos to know about our roots, our revolution, our identity. So, everyone has to watch Ibarra and be reminded, be proud that we are Filipinos and we have our own identity.”

RELATED: WATCH: Piolo Pascual to star in 'Ibarra' musical, thriller film with Kyle Echarri
 

