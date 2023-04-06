^

WATCH: Piolo Pascual to star in 'Ibarra' musical, thriller film with Kyle Echarri

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 6, 2023 | 5:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — Piolo Pascual is busy as a bee for 2023 with a musical, films, a tour and a series on the way. 

The actor revealed that he recently finished doing a series with Alessandra de Rossi.  

"Just finished doing a series with Alessandra. Come out on Netflix. It's an eight-episode series, the first Filipino series that Netflix actually acquired," said the actor at the recent launch of his newest project with his endorsement Sun Life. 

He was the producer of two of Alessandra's films with Empoy Marquez: the 2017 hit "Kita Kita" and the recently released film "Walang KaParis." 

This week, the full cast of "Ibarra" the musical has been released. Joining Piolo are Myramae Meneses (Maria Clara), Jeffrey Hidalgo (Elias), Floyd Tena (Padre Damaso), Carlo Mañalac (Padre Salvi), Nicole Laurel Asensio (Sisa), JD Tena (Basilio), Elian Santos (Crispin), Jon Joven Uy (Pilosopo Tasyo) and Carla Guevara Laforteza (Doña Victorina).

"Ibarra" is an adaptation of Dr. Jose Rizal's novel "Noli Me Tangere." 

Piolo said he'll be busy with "Ibarra" when it comes out in June. 

The actor will be jumping into another historical role in the film "GomBurZa." It tells the story of the three Catholic priets, Mariano Gomez, José Burgos and Jacinto Zamora, who were executed during the Spanish occupation in 1872 on charges of subversion in relation to the Cavite mutiny in the same year. 

Piolo will play the role of Pedro Pelaez, a contemporary of Mariano Gomez and who was known to have fought the rights of Filipino priests during the Spanish colonial period. The film stars Dante Rivero, Cedric Juan and Enchong Dee in the titular roles. It is scheduled to premiere in December this year. 

Also included in his 2023 project is the suspense-crime-thriller tentatively titled "The Ride" with young star Kyle Echarri. 

He's also set to tour in July and do another film sometime in August or September. 

"So it's a pretty booked year," said the actor.

"Hindi ko rin alam kung bakit ko ito ginagawa," quipped Piolo to a remark from the press on his busy year.  

"Well, you know blessings keep coming up and I just take on the challenge and I always get inspired when you know I go to unchartered territory and challenge myself to you know come up with something that I've not done before. So I guess bottomline is just to really stay active. Keep on doing what you're doing and doing what you know best," he ended. 

PIOLO PASCUAL
