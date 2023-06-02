CCP celebrates National Flag Day, Independence Day with Philippine flag colors on facade

MANILA, Philippines — If you happen to pass by the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) along Roxas Boulevard on early evenings until June 13, you will see the colors of the Philippine Flag illuminating the façade of CCP’s Main Building.

Bursts of red, blue, yellow… against the backdrop of the dark night sky… adds drama to the scene and sparks the nationalistic spirit in you.

This is exactly what it is supposed to do, as the nightly spectacle takes place from May 28, National Flag Day, to June 13, the day after the nation celebrates the 125th Proclamation of Philippine Independence. A truly momentous event that is meant to remind everyone of how Filipino heroes fought hard for freedom, so hard that it cost most of them their lives.

Today, the nation celebrates National Flag Day every May 28 to commemorate the unfurling of the National Flag for the first time on May 28, 1898, by the Philippine revolutionary army after defeating the Spanish forces in the Battle of Alapan in Imus, Cavite. Fifteen days after the unfurling, specifically on June 12, 1898, the same flag was hoisted in Kawit, Cavite, when the Philippine forces, led by Emilio Aguinaldo, declared Philippine Independence.

This year, the country marks the 125th anniversary of the Declaration of Philippine Independence with the theme "Kalayaan, Kinabukasan, Kasaysayan."

As the country’s leading art institution that is mandated to promote and preserve Philippine arts, culture and history, CCP, through its Production Design and Technical Services Division, created an amazing façade light show, with strong visuals of blue, yellow and red, which are the colors of the Philippine flag. A multi-layer of wavy pattern gobos will be projected to achieve depth.

A strong advocate of nation-building through the arts, CCP continues its pursuit of enriching the Filipino story and identity. The promotion of Filipino artistic excellence, cultural values, and aesthetics is a commitment made possible by the freedom bestowed upon the country 125 years ago. For this year’s Independence Day, CCP celebrates unbounded Filipino creativity and passion which will transcend time as freedom lives on.