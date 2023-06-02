^

Arts and Culture

CCP celebrates National Flag Day, Independence Day with Philippine flag colors on facade

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
June 2, 2023 | 10:46am
CCP celebrates National Flag Day, Independence Day with Philippine flag colors on facade
Bursts of blue, yellow and red, symbolizing the Philippine flag, on the CCP façade.
CCP/Released

MANILA, Philippines — If you happen to pass by the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) along Roxas Boulevard on early evenings until June 13, you will see the colors of the Philippine Flag illuminating the façade of CCP’s Main Building. 

Bursts of red, blue, yellow… against the backdrop of the dark night sky… adds drama to the scene and sparks the nationalistic spirit in you.

This is exactly what it is supposed to do, as the nightly spectacle takes place from May 28, National Flag Day, to June 13, the day after the nation celebrates the 125th Proclamation of Philippine Independence. A truly momentous event that is meant to remind everyone of how Filipino heroes fought hard for freedom, so hard that it cost most of them their lives.

Today, the nation celebrates National Flag Day every May 28 to commemorate the unfurling of the National Flag for the first time on May 28, 1898, by the Philippine revolutionary army after defeating the Spanish forces in the Battle of Alapan in Imus, Cavite. Fifteen days after the unfurling, specifically on June 12, 1898, the same flag was hoisted in Kawit, Cavite, when the Philippine forces, led by Emilio Aguinaldo, declared Philippine Independence.

This year, the country marks the 125th anniversary of the Declaration of Philippine Independence with the theme "Kalayaan, Kinabukasan, Kasaysayan."

As the country’s leading art institution that is mandated to promote and preserve Philippine arts, culture and history, CCP, through its Production Design and Technical Services Division, created an amazing façade light show, with strong visuals of blue, yellow and red, which are the colors of the Philippine flag. A multi-layer of wavy pattern gobos will be projected to achieve depth.

A strong advocate of nation-building through the arts, CCP continues its pursuit of enriching the Filipino story and identity. The promotion of Filipino artistic excellence, cultural values, and aesthetics is a commitment made possible by the freedom bestowed upon the country 125 years ago. For this year’s Independence Day, CCP celebrates unbounded Filipino creativity and passion which will transcend time as freedom lives on.

CCP
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Exhibit to auction NFT works of National Artist Vicente Manansala
8 days ago

Exhibit to auction NFT works of National Artist Vicente Manansala

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Creativity platform ART HOUSE is paying tribute to the late National Artist Vicente Manansala with an exhibit inspired...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Couple gets engaged on 'Ang Huling El Bimbo' stage
9 days ago

Couple gets engaged on 'Ang Huling El Bimbo' stage

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
A couple were able to share a lovely moment to remember for the rest of their lives after proposing onstage following a performance...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
&lsquo;Pambansang pamana&rsquo;: NCCA pledges to help rebuild Manila Central Post Office
10 days ago

‘Pambansang pamana’: NCCA pledges to help rebuild Manila Central Post Office

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 10 days ago
The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) expressed sorrow for the Manila Central Post Office Building that...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
'Pasaporte de Turista,' Abel Iloko fashion show at Vigan's Binatbatan Festival&nbsp;
10 days ago

'Pasaporte de Turista,' Abel Iloko fashion show at Vigan's Binatbatan Festival 

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 10 days ago
Launched in 2002, Binatbatan dancing showcases the traditional weaving craft of the Abel Iloko weave that is known to have...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Meet Kitri and Basilio from Ballet Manila's 'Don Quixote'
12 days ago

Meet Kitri and Basilio from Ballet Manila's 'Don Quixote'

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 12 days ago
Ballet Manila, the ballet company founded by Filipina prima ballerina Lisa Macuja-Elizalde, opens its 25th performance...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
No TikTok stand: Historic statue by Rizal&rsquo;s &lsquo;barkada&rsquo; extends stay in the Philippines
12 days ago

No TikTok stand: Historic statue by Rizal’s ‘barkada’ extends stay in the Philippines

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 12 days ago
“Museums, of course, hold a great fascination for all of us… because they are gateways to the past,” attested...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with