^

Arts and Culture

Galerie du Soleil MNL holds special Lenten back-to-back shows

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
April 2, 2023 | 3:22pm
Galerie du Soleil MNL holds special Lenten back-to-back shows
The artists, from left: Danny Rayos del Sol, Agi Pagkatipunan and Jik Villanueva
Galerie du Soleil MNL

MANILA, Philippines — Galerie du Soleil MNL, an emerging art and culture hub in the heart of Taguig, launched its third exhibit and two fundraising group shows, “Ama,” a Lenten offering, and “Straight from the Heart.”

The first of the back-to-back shows, “Ama,” was conceptualized by artists Danny Rayos del Sol, Agi Pagkatipunanand Jik Villanueva as an annual Lenten exhibit, an offering, a sacrifice, and an invitation to reflect and contemplate on how the divine relates to humankind, manifesting in fatherhood and its many faces.

The show’s first run highlights nine artists, all fathers, whose works center on spirituality and faith, with each artwork expressing Christian faith and life and how it grounds their approaches toward fatherhood and helps them understand it more.

"Ama," acrylic on canvas, by Danny Rayos del Sol

“The team would like 'Ama' to evolve into a mobile exhibit that can be mounted anywhere, all while consistently highlighting works centered on the Christian faith. Each edition aims to devote its proceeds to a chosen beneficiary each year,” said Villanueva.

This theme continues in “Straight from the Heart,” with its proceeds going to the beneficiary Ino Pagkatipunan, who is Agi Pagkatipunan’s son in need of medical assistance.

Participating artists, both established and emerging ones, have donated their artworks to the show, including Ramon Orlina, Kublai Millan, Ram Mallari, Ombok Villamor, Marge Organo, Melissa Yeung Yap, Richard Buxani, Jeff Dahilan, Wencyl Mallari, Meroy Castrillo, and Elias Pernecita. Galleries such as Artes Orientes and Artologist have also sent artworks to aid the cause.

Galerie DU Soleil MNL doubles as a museum, housing the permanent collection of the Rayos del Sol family. It aims to be a destination that highlights the creative scene in Taguig, spotlighting visual arts, music, dance, spoken word, creative writing, and more art forms, all by Taguig artists but also welcoming creatives beyond the city borders.

"Hesukristo," mixed media, by Agi Pagkatipunan

For Rayos del Sol, a former officer of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), the preservation, promotion, enriching and developing arts and culture has always been his advocacy. “It’s not so much giving back as it is paying forward, as we need to support living artists in their profession,” he said.

“Ama” and “Straight from the Heart,” the back-to-back Lenten exhibit, is ongoing until April 23, 2023.

"Pieta," copper and brass, by Jik Villanueva

RELATED: 'Kristo' in Pampanga to retire from crucifixions after 30 years

ART

ART EXHIBIT

LENTEN
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Galerie du Soleil MNL holds special Lenten back-to-back shows
1 hour ago

Galerie du Soleil MNL holds special Lenten back-to-back shows

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 hour ago
Galerie du Soleil MNL, an emerging art and culture hub in the heart of Taguig, launched its third exhibit and two fundraising...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Mindanao visual artists take the spotlight at Sentro Artista
4 hours ago

Mindanao visual artists take the spotlight at Sentro Artista

4 hours ago
A distinctive trademark preserved by its undying culture throughout the centuries, the story of the Mindanaoans have a big...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Nayong Pilipino Foundation&rsquo;s &lsquo;traveling museum&rsquo; goes to Tarlac
21 hours ago

Nayong Pilipino Foundation’s ‘traveling museum’ goes to Tarlac

By Rosette Adel | 21 hours ago
The Nayong Pilipino Foundation on Thursday opened an exhibit in Tarlac City, the first outside Metro Manila.
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Cinema's undying love for Dumas and his Musketeers
1 day ago

Cinema's undying love for Dumas and his Musketeers

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
There have been more than 250 adaptations of Alexandre Dumas' books, including popular takes on "Queen Margot" and "The Man...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Beatles photos shot by Paul McCartney unveiled ahead of exhibition
1 day ago

Beatles photos shot by Paul McCartney unveiled ahead of exhibition

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
The exhibition, "Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes Of The Storm," will run for three months from June 28 to mark...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
James Bond's latest mission: to save King Charles III's coronation
1 day ago

James Bond's latest mission: to save King Charles III's coronation

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
Legendary spy James Bond faces a race against time to save King Charles III's upcoming coronation in a new story to be released...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with