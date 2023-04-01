^

Arts and Culture

Vanessa Hudgens: ‘I was raised very American except for the rice!’

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
April 1, 2023 | 2:22pm
Vanessa Hudgens: â€˜I was raised very American except for the rice!â€™
Filipino-American Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens being interviewed by TV host Boy Abunda at her Manila presscon on March 31, 2023 in Manila House, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.
Philstar.com / Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American Vanessa Hudgens admitted that she was raised the American-way.

At a Manila press conference for her travel documentary yesterday, the presscon’s host Boy Abunda asked about how the “High School Musical” star was raised and her Filipino heritage since she was in the country to shoot a travel documentary.

“I feel like I was definitely raised very American, except for all the rice, and the Adobo and Pancit!” Vanessa confessed.

She, however, learned so much about her other side upon coming to the Philippines for the first time to shoot about her Filipino roots.

“My parents saw at an early age that I had this fit and they wanted to support me and how to flourish and grow and obviously, it really happens, it’s taken me, but it’s really interesting coming here, very beautiful and eye-opening.”

Apart from tribal and primal sounds, she realized after her brief trip how “very Filipino” the things she has loved were.

“All the passion for the mystical I’ve noticed now is very Filipino. All of these things have been innately stuck within me, I’m realizing coming from my heritage.”

Most of all, she discovered that her innate closeness and love for her family comes from being a Filipino.

“I feel like just the family aspect of the Philippines is something that is so common. I’ve always been so close to my mom and to my sister and we kind of roll as a pack all the time and that’s something from my heritage.”

When asked what took her so long to come here, she said: “I don’t know, I guess maybe time? It’s always on my list, I guess. But it just that it never happens, I don’t know. I think everything happens when it’s meant to. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

RELATED: Clips of ex-boyfriend Zac Efron shown at Vanessa Hudgens’ Manila presscon

VANESSA HUDGENS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Vanessa Hudgens: &lsquo;I was raised very American except for the rice!&rsquo;
21 minutes ago

Vanessa Hudgens: ‘I was raised very American except for the rice!’

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 21 minutes ago
Filipino-American Vanessa Hudgens admitted that she was raised the American-way.
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Cinema's undying love for Dumas and his Musketeers
4 hours ago

Cinema's undying love for Dumas and his Musketeers

By Agence France-Presse | 4 hours ago
There have been more than 250 adaptations of Alexandre Dumas' books, including popular takes on "Queen Margot" and "The Man...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Beatles photos shot by Paul McCartney unveiled ahead of exhibition
5 hours ago

Beatles photos shot by Paul McCartney unveiled ahead of exhibition

By Agence France-Presse | 5 hours ago
The exhibition, "Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes Of The Storm," will run for three months from June 28 to mark...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Finding life in blank chaos: Alex Maceda on her unconventional artistic path
Exclusive
1 day ago

Finding life in blank chaos: Alex Maceda on her unconventional artistic path

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
"People think of the desert as this dry, barren landscape where everything is dead, but living there, I experience it as very...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
7 historical buildings to spot in Escolta
2 days ago

7 historical buildings to spot in Escolta

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Known as Calle de la Escolta in Spanish colonial period, Escolta Street in Manila was the first financial district in the...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Harvard teaching Tagalog course for the first time in nearly 400-year history
3 days ago

Harvard teaching Tagalog course for the first time in nearly 400-year history

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
This will be the first time in Harvard's 387-year history that it will offer a course in the Tagalog language, compared to Thai...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with