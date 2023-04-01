Clips of ex-boyfriend Zac Efron shown at Vanessa Hudgens’ Manila presscon

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens is already engaged to American baseball star Cole Tucker, so at her Manila press conference yesterday, the press was surprised when before she sat down for an interview with TV host Boy Abunda, the first thing they saw on the screen flashing were clips of her and her ex-boyfriend Zac Efron in sweet moments from their Disney hit film series “High School Musical.”

It is quite understandable, though, since the Filipino-American singer-actress rose to fame and is still best-known for “High School Musical,” which she just happens to share with Zac.

The video presentation, however, also showed clips of some of Vanessa’s career highlights, including her hit Netflix film series “The Princess Switch” and solo performance from the Andrew Garfield-starrer “Tick, Tick… Boom!”

At the sit-down interview with Abunda, the TV host’s first question was if Vanessa does get tired of “High School Musical,” to which the star replied: “I mean it happened so long ago. But you know, new generations are born and the older brothers and sisters share to their younger brothers and sisters and it continues to live on. (Then), the kids were watching it, (now,) they have their own kids. So it’s just a crazy cycle. It just simply doesn’t get tired. It lives on and on and on and on!”

Boy told Vanessa that he has interviewed Zac when he came to the Philippines last 2012, but Boy said he will no longer elaborate on it.

Further into the presser, the TV host then said someone very close to Vanessa told him that something is going to happen in November. Some people will be allegedly flown in.

Vanessa said this information is “personal” – but presscon attendees speculated that she might be returning to the Philippines with her fiancé Cole.

When Boy asked if she would get married in the Philippines, she said: “I mean, if it were just me and my fiancé eloping, yes! We’re not that! I don’t know. There’s so many things, we don’t need to talk about it in front of everybody.”

Philstar.com was supposed to ask Vanessa if she would really have a “High School Musical” reunion project with Zac after she and Zac posted similar photos in front of Salt Lake East High last year, but Philstar.com was cut and was not allowed to ask this.

It can be recalled that the reunion buzz began when the ex-lovers posted separate photos of them in front the real Salt Lake East High, the home of the Wildcats, the high school team of Zac and Vanessa’s characters in the movie series, Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez.

