Dulaang UP opens 45th theater season with 'Rosang Taba'

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
March 27, 2023 | 6:52pm
Kiki Baento as Rosang Taba in Dulaang UP's "Kung Paano Nanalo sa Karera si Rosang Taba."
Dulaang UP

MANILA, Philippines — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Dulaang UP quietly reopened its doors in November 2022 through the staging of Floy Quintos’ "The Reconciliation Dinner" at the University Theater Main Hall Stage.

But last March 23, Dulaang UP opened its 45th theater season with a bang with "Kung Paano Nanalo sa Karera si Rosang Taba," an adaptation of Dean Francis Alfar’s "How Rosang Taba Won a Race," which is a children’s story that amplifies the voices of the oppressed.

The adaptation, "Kung Paano Nanalo sa Karera si Rosang Taba," is written by award-winning playwrights Maynard Manansala and Rody Vera. Dulaang. UP’s staging is directed by José Estrella in collaboration with her mentees Issa Manalo Lopez and Mark Dalacat. Lopez is currently Dulaang UP’s artistic director, while Dalacat is a graduating BA Theater Arts student from the Department of Speech Communication and Theater Arts. 

"Kung Paano Nanalo sa Karera si Rosang Taba" is a story of how a woman’s courage, cleverness and determination altered history. In the adaptation, how Rosang Taba did it successfully is recounted by her great grandchildren in the hope that her legacy will live on in modern times.

Kiki Baento plays the main character Rosang Taba, strongly supported by Jojo Cayabyab as Gobernador Heneral. Equally talented film and theater actors Skyzx Labastilla, Peewee O’Hara, Victor Sy, Aldo Vencilao, Quinea Babas, Ynna Rafa, Dyas Adarlo, Mari Palaganas, Owel Pepito and Pau Vengano join them in the cast.

Proceeds from the show are earmarked for the rehabilitation and renovation of the Wilfrido Ma. Guerrero Theater, which has served as home for over 150 Dulaang UP plays in the last four decades. The theater has helped push the careers of many critically acclaimed theater artists and scholars, including two National Artists for Theater, Amelia Lapeña-Bonifacio and Dulaang UP’s founding artistic director Antonio ‘Tony’ Mabesa.

"Kung Paano Nanalo sa Karera si Rosang Taba" has a theater run that starts on March 23 and ends on April 2. For tickets, go to https://ticket2me.net/e/36951 or Dulaang UP ticket booth at Palma Hall Pavilion 3, Tuesdays to Fridays, from 10: a.m. to 5 p.m.

CAST OF CHARACTERS:

Kiki Baento as Rosanna

KIKI BAENTO (as ROSANNA/ROSANG TABA)

The lead actress in this show is from the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA), has played the role of Jude in “Game of Trolls,” and is now taking on the role of Monica on “Walang Aray.”

Victor Sy as Pietrado

VICTOR SY (as PIETRADO)

Principal antagonist to Rosang Taba is Pietrado, who is portrayed by Victor Sy, a GMA artist who played the role of Winston Wenceslao in the teleserye “I Left My Heart in Sorsogon.” He was last seen as Don Rafael Ibarra on "Maria Clara at Ibarra.”

Skyzx Labastilla as Rosa Mia

SKYZX LABASTILLA (as ROSA MIA/ANDREIA)

Playing the role of Rosanna or Rosang Taba’s sister Rosa Mia is Skyzx Labastilla. She has performed in a Dulaang UP 2018 production, “Ang Dalagita’y ‘Sang Bagay na ‘Di Buo," which, as a solo-play, allowed the actress to play 15 characters in a single play.

Peewee O'Hara as Rosalinda

PEEWEE O’HARA (as ROSALINDA/INA)

This play is very challenging for theater actress Peewee O’Hara because she plays two roles — as Rosalinda, the eldest sister of Rosanna, and as the mother of Rosang Taba. The actress is known as Magda in the CinemaOne original, “Si Magdalola at Ang Mga Gago,” where she received a Natatanging Aktres nomination in the 2016 Cinema One Originals Digital Film Festival. She also played the lead role of Rosa Henson in the UP Playwrights’ Theater production, “Nana Rosa,” in 2019.

Aldo Vencilao as Cumbanchero

ALDO VENCILAO (as CUMBANCHERO/AMA)

Also playing a dual role is Aldo Vencilao as Cumbanchero and as the father of Rosang Taba. A member of the Tanghalang Pilipino Actors Company, he has been part of many of the theater group’s stage productions. Most notable is his portrayal of Bruce in “The Wong Kids in the Secret of the Space Chupacabra Go!,” for which he was nominated as Outstanding Male Lead Performance in a Play in the 9th Philstage Gawad Buhay Awards. 

Jojo Cayabyab as Gobernador Heneral

JOJO CAYABYAB (as GOBERNADOR HENERAL)

Taking on the role of Gobernador Heneral is Jojo Cayabyab, who played Fred Valderama in Dulaang UP’s "The Reconciliation Dinner" production. He has also been a part of Dulaang UP’s other productions, such as “Fuente Ovejuna,” where he was Esteban, and “Bagong Cristo,” where he played Dimaliwat.

DEAN ALFAR

DEAN FRANCIS ALFAR

