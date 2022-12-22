^

Arts and Culture

'Kaysa maging boring ka': Seniors support family by making parols from recycled materials

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 22, 2022 | 8:59am
'Kaysa maging boring ka': Seniors support family by making parols from recycled materials
Lola Hule (left) and Lolo Dong (right) as seen on "KBYN: Kaagapay ng Bayan"
ABS-CBN / released

MANILA, Philippines — Two senior citizens were featured on broadcast journalist Noli de Castro's show "KBYN: Kaagapay ng Bayan" for the creative versions of their Christmas parol made out of recycled materials.

69-year-old Reynaldo Magcuilat, called Lolo Dong by others, and 78-year old Emiliana "Hule" Esguerra use old plastic bottles and straws respectively to create their beautiful parols.

The Quezon City-based Dong sells newspapers along the street for a living alongside his older brother Rico, but to get by even more, he picks up scattered plastic bottles for his makeshift Christmas decorations.

After thoroughly cleaning them, Dong and Rico cut the bottles up and shape them into stars. Dong had been taught how to do such by someone else, and has been making parols for around five years now.

"Sa ganitong mga ginagawa namin na parol, nakaraos din kami para may pambili," said Dong.

Meanwhile Hule, who hails from Marilao, Bulacan, makes parols of different colors and sizes in her own home, all of them made from plastic straws.

Hule even uses straws to create other decorations such flowers and chandeliers, having been making plastic parols for a long time now that even her children help her out and made it a family pastime. 

"Kaysa maging boring ka, nalilbang ako sa paggawa ng parol, at ito nga ang naging bunga. Napakalaking aguinaldo sa akin binigay ni Lord, ganyan din ang pasasalamat ko sa Kanya," shared Hule. — Video from ABS-CBN News via YouTube

RELATED: Noli de Castro features Cavite artist making action figures from recycled slippers

CHRISTMAS

NOLI DE CASTRO

PAROL

PAROLS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Kaysa maging boring ka': Seniors support family by making parols from recycled materials
1 hour ago

'Kaysa maging boring ka': Seniors support family by making parols from recycled materials

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Two senior citizens were featured on broadcast journalist Noli de Castro's show “KBYN: Kaagapay ng Bayan”...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
QC congressman Atayde, Mayor Belmonte grace Sentro Artista's maiden exhibit
2 days ago

QC congressman Atayde, Mayor Belmonte grace Sentro Artista's maiden exhibit

2 days ago
A unique art hub opened its doors last December 15 as Sentro Artista launched its maiden exhibit entitled “Forever Young”...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
San Agustin Church is the most beautiful building in the Philippines &mdash; study
3 days ago

San Agustin Church is the most beautiful building in the Philippines — study

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
An online study shows that the San Agustin Church in Intramuros, Manila is the most beautiful building in the Phili...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
SB19, Bayanihan grace launch of CCP's 'Binurda'
5 days ago

SB19, Bayanihan grace launch of CCP's 'Binurda'

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
The Cultural Center of the Philippines lit up the facade of its main building for the 2022 Christmas season before it...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
CCP to hold physical, virtual Simbang Gabi; archbishop encourages faithful to attend onsite
6 days ago

CCP to hold physical, virtual Simbang Gabi; archbishop encourages faithful to attend onsite

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
The Cultural Center of the Philippines will be hosting the nine dawn masses of the Simbang Gabi from December 16 to 24...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Filipino spoken word artist Mark Ghosn finalist at World Monologue Games
9 days ago

Filipino spoken word artist Mark Ghosn finalist at World Monologue Games

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 days ago
"Ampalaya Monologues" creator and founder and seasoned theater actor Mark Ghosn is the lone Philippine global finalist at...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with