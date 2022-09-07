^

Noli de Castro features Cavite artist making action figures from recycled slippers

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 7, 2022 | 11:20am
Noli de Castro features Cavite artist making action figures from recycled slippers
Elmer Padilla prepares a new slipper-figure project in his home
ABS-CBN/Released

MANILA, Philippines — Action figures and other pop culture figurines made from recycled slippers were the centerpiece subject on the latest episode of "KBYN: Kaagapay ng Bayan" hosted by Noli de Castro, airing this Sunday at 5 p.m. on  Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, news.abs-cbn.com/live, ABS-CBN News YouTube channel, TeleRadyo, and A2Z.

Samar-born Elmer Padilla collects discarded slippers from all around Cavite where he now resides, earning him the nickname "Boy Tsinelas."

Padilla said he decided to make toys of his own since growing up, he never had any and would only watch his neighbors and cousins play with their toys.

He started out by making boats out of materials like carton boxes and styrofoam, before shifting to robot figures when he was nine years old.

After finishing high school, taking an interest in boxing, and starting a family of his own, Padilla decided to return to toy-making when his wife reminded him how much he loved the craft.

For example, Padilla shares that he often uses blue slippers for Voltes V figures since he doesn't have to use additional paint while detached soles can be used to detail heads and feet because of their prints.

RELATED: Heart Evangelista's P200k toy collectibles almost sold-out even before release

Some of his other creations include Doc Ock, Venom, Power Rangers, Transformers, Plankton from "Spongebob Squarepants," and the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man from "Ghostbusters."

Padilla's toys went viral online, with many individuals expressing interest in purchasing his creation; what used to be just a hobby is now how Padilla earns for his family.

Some high-profile celebrities that took notice of Padilla's work include Vice Ganda, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, and Marvel stars Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo.

Though the pandemic forced Padilla and his family to use up much of their expenses, he vows to continue making toys out of slippers with his daughters as inspiration.

"Kahit anong mangyari, itutuloy ko pa rin ang sinimulan ko dahil ang dalawa kong anak ay nagiging inspirasyon sa buhay ko, na maibigay ko ang pangangailangan nila," Padilla said.

Padilla hopes that other creatives like him will keep that initiative to continue honing their craft, "Kung anuman ang talent natin, ituloy lang at wag susuko. Tulad nga ng sabi nila, kung talent mo talaga, talent mo."

RELATED: Catriona Gray stuns in dress made of recycled plastic bottles, attends gala with Sam Milby

26 minutes ago

