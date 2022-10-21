'Emily in Paris' star to visit Manila for 25th French Film Festival

Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo share a moment in this scene from the Netflix series 'Emily in Paris'

MANILA, Philippines — The French embassy in the Philippines, along with several partner institutions, have laid out the remaining activities to celebrate the 75th year of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Primary among these is the upcoming 25th French Film Festival in Manila, which had delayed celebrations for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Filipino, like the French, are passionate about cinema," said the French's embassy Cultural and Audiovisual Attaché Martin Macalintal at a recent press conference. "[They've become] true amateurs and lovers of film."

Director and technical consultant for the Film Development Council of the Philippines Joey Reyes also praised the well-natured relationship the two countries had when it came to movies, adding that it was "only the tip of the iceberg."

Among the films that will be screened at the festival taking place in Greenbelt 3 are "Lost llusions," "About Joan, "The Promises," "OSS 17: From Africa with Love," "Paris Memories," "Notre Dame on Fire," and opening film "Eiffel."

Reyes said this year's festival would be extra special as Lucas Bravo from Netflix's "Emily in Paris" and French film icon Isabelle Huppert would be making guest appearances.

The France- Philippines film connection also extends to the 10th QCinema International Film Festival this year which will feature in its Rainbow section the films "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" by Céline Sciamma, "Divide," and the Filipino film "Billie & Emma."

Some of the short films that will be included at the 2022 QCinema are "Dikit" by Cinemalaya Short Film Best Director Gabriela Serrano, "How to Die Young in Manila," and Trishtan Perez's "I Get So Sad Sometimes."

Remaining activities

The 75th anniversary celebration activities have been scattered out until the end of the year, with a "closing ceremony" taking place during a French and Filipino parade at Cebu's Sinulog Festival in January 2023.

The Alliance Francaise de Manille is hosting until October 31 the "In Search of Lost Time" cartoon art exhibit inspired by revered novelist Marcel Proust, who is celebrating his 100th death anniversary this November.

"[The works are] not my personal view, [rather] making a piano transposition of a symphony," said illustrator Stephane Heuet of the series which composed of, as of now, 2,500 drawings divived into eight albums.

Toward the end of November the "Happier Together" portrait exhibit will be going around premier SM malls to present 75 images of individuals within French-Filipino relations.

Among these personalities are director Brillante Mendoza, senator Loren Legarda, actor-singer Billy Crawford, and several figures from non-governmental organizations.

A number of gastronomic, athletic, musical, and even more artistic activities will also take place as France and the Philippines prepare for another 75 years of partnership.

