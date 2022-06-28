^

Filipino, French artists collaborate to mark 75 years of France-Philippines ties

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 28, 2022 | 1:47pm
French artist Ceet Fouad and Filipino artist Egg Fiasco unveil their collaborative artwork "Up to the Sky" in Bonifacio Global City
MANILA, Philippines — French artist Ceet Fouad and Filipino artist Egg Fiasco collaborated to create a new mural outside Central Square in Bonifacio Global City, which was unveiled to the public on June 28, to mark their countries' 75 years of diplomatic relations.

The street artwork titled, "Up to the Sky," sees a number of round-shaped graffiti chickens, an important animal for two nations, staring upward at a black rooster and the sky beyond the wall.

At the unveiling of the mural, the mural's producer Kayo Cosio explained the importance of having artworks such as "Up to the Sky" out in the open: "Public art always gains new meaning. [The artists] may not be around to explain it, but people will look upon it and more viewers will give it new meaning."

Curator Claire Thibaud-Piton expounded on this by saying that "art gives people life" and the intention is to share art's hope with others.

Cosio shared that the mural took six days and six nights to create, with Ceet and Egg taking turns on the mural along the wall and a similar but smaller artwork on canvas done in a nearby parking lot.

Ceet said he instantly began working on the artwork as soon as he flew in from France, and after nearly a week of collaborating, he considers Egg his little brother — Egg reciprocated the gesture by saying it was a great honor working with Ceet and to represent the Philippines in what he does.

The French artist also stumbled through Filipino words to better express his visit, "Mahal ko Manila!"

Present at the mural unveiling were the French Ambassador to the Philippines Michèle Boccoz and Stores Specialists Inc. (SSI) Group Chairman Zenaida Tantoco.

"Up to the Sky" is just one of the few cultural activities that are kicking off the months-long celebration of ties between the Philippines and France.

Other upcoming events are French conductor Michael Cousteau performing again with the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra on July 10; French director Frédéric Auburtin joining the jury of the 2022 Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival in August; and a series of exhibition games involving the Lyon-Villeurbanne basketball team at the Araneta Coliseum.

