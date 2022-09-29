Hands On Manilaâ€™s high school volunteers design Siargao Coloring Book

^

Arts and Culture

Hands On Manila’s high school volunteers design Siargao Coloring Book

Nina Gonzalez - Philstar.com
September 29, 2022 | 10:40am
Through its Hands On Siargao initiative, a total of 152 volunteers rendered 1,824 volunteer hours, produced 75 number beads, 30 sets of memory flash cards, and packed together 200 educational kits in 200 backpacks. Illustrator-volunteer students of International School Manila (ISM) designed an attractive yet educational Siargao Coloring Book for distribution. Efforts were led by Maxine Eduque.

MANILA, Philippines — To celebrate Good Deeds Day 2022 last May 17, Hands On Manila distributed educational kits and learning tools to the students of the Espoir School of Life (ESL) who were survivors of  Typhoon Odette last December 2021 in Del Carmen, Siargao.

Through its Hands On Siargao initiative, a total of 152 volunteers rendered 1,824 volunteer hours, produced 75 number beads, 30 sets of memory flash cards, and packed together 200 educational kits in 200 backpacks.

In addition, illustrator-volunteer students of International School Manila (ISM) designed an attractive yet educational Siargao Coloring Book for distribution. Efforts were led by Maxine Eduque who said:

“I remembered being told about the devastation in Siargao and the Dinagat Islands caused by Typhoon Odette in December 2021. Hearing that Hands On Manila was looking for artists to design pages for their upcoming Siargao-themed coloring book, I was more than eager to help. Hands On Manila has given us artists a platform to explore our abilities while helping children affected by Typhoon Odette. In honor of Good Deeds Day and in partnership with Espoir School of Life, we wanted to illustrate the beauty of Siargao before the damage of the Super Typhoon through this coloring book. We believed it was essential to focus on surfing, pristine waters, and biodiversity, which is what the island is famous for. The coloring book we made utilizes basic shapes so that children have the creative freedom to imagine, explore and design their own patterns.

Isabel Santos, another book designer, further explained the group’s desire "to draw cartoon-like photos to create an easy coloration for the kids and make them look fun, too."

Together with Santos, Elena Dickinson and Melanie Gomez, and with pages donated by Solenne Santos and Allison Laude, we all contributed immensely to this book and its creation.

