Heart Evangelista's P200k toy collectibles almost sold-out even before release

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Heart Evangelista's handpainted toy collectibles are reportedly almost sold-out days before their scheduled release on August 28.

The actress and style maven revealed last Sunday that she is about to exhibit her first-ever art toy release that is composed of 12 figures on her Instagram account.

The hand-painted resin figures will be released in a limited run of 50 sets on August 28, the same day that her paintings will be on view at the Secret Fresh Gallery.

The actress also shared that each set will come with a personalized message from her.

Gallery owner Bigboy Cheng said in an interview with ANCX that he expected Heart's toy collectibles to be sold two days after its announcement. Each set that comes with a wooden box and personal message costs P200,000.

