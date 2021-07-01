First look at Heart Evangelista, Brandon Boyd art collaboration

MANILA, Philippines — Heart Evangelista's familiar painting of women's faces in her distinct style is revealed as among the artworks featured in the Moonlight Arts Collective website and social media channels yesterday. The collective is curated and spearheaded by Incubus frontman and songwriter Brandon Boyd.

The actress is among the celebrity-artists featured in the collective's upcoming project "Volume 1: Coming Soon." The collaboration was first teased in May when both Brandon and Heart posted about it in their respective social media accounts.

The other big names that will showcase their works are Devo lead singer Mark Mothersbaugh, "Saturday Night Live" star Melissa Villasenor, "Arrested Development" star Alia Shawkat and American commercial and fine-art photographer Brian Bowen Smith.

"Hand signed, limited edition art from cultural icons who draw, paint, photograph and 'moonlight' as visual artists," read the description of the project in its website.

Last June 8, the Twitter account of the art collective posted a photo of Heart working on the project.

"This week's #MoonlightMonday we are featuring #HeartEvangelista. Obsessed with her attention to detail, color palette and minimalistic working space," the caption read.

Apart from acting, Heart is known in the art world by her real name, Love Marie Escudero. She is famous for painting on luxury bags and has since expanded into mounting successful solo exhibitions.

Brandon has published three books of his visual art: "White Fluffy Clouds" (2003), "From the Murks of the Sultry Abyss" (2007), and "So the Echo" (2013).

In 2019, he exhibited at the globally recognized LA Art Show and also launched his "Opti-Mystic" memory game based on his popular original art series, "Portals." He also showcased the large-scale solo exhibit "Impossible Knots" at the prestigious Samuel Lynne Galleries in Dallas in 2020 amid the pandemic.

