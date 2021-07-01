







































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
First look at Heart Evangelista, Brandon Boyd art collaboration
Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd and actress Heart Evangelista
Brandon Boyd via Instagram; Heart Evangelista via Facebook

                     

                        

                           
First look at Heart Evangelista, Brandon Boyd art collaboration

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - July 1, 2021 - 1:10pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Heart Evangelista's familiar painting of women's faces in her distinct style is revealed as among the artworks featured in the Moonlight Arts Collective website and social media channels yesterday. The collective is curated and spearheaded by Incubus frontman and songwriter Brandon Boyd. 



The actress is among the celebrity-artists featured in the collective's upcoming project "Volume 1: Coming Soon." The collaboration was first teased in May when both Brandon and Heart posted about it in their respective social media accounts.



Related: Heart Evangelista, Brandon Boyd to collaborate for art project



The other big names that will showcase their works are Devo lead singer Mark Mothersbaugh, "Saturday Night Live" star Melissa Villasenor, "Arrested Development" star Alia Shawkat and American commercial and fine-art photographer Brian Bowen Smith.







Artworks by Boyd (left) and Evangelista

Moonlightartscollective.com









 



"Hand signed, limited edition art from cultural icons who draw, paint, photograph and 'moonlight' as visual artists," read the description of the project in its website.



Last June 8, the Twitter account of the art collective posted a photo of Heart working on the project.



"This week's #MoonlightMonday we are featuring #HeartEvangelista. Obsessed with her attention to detail, color palette and minimalistic working space," the caption read.



 






 



Apart from acting, Heart is known in the art world by her real name, Love Marie Escudero. She is famous for painting on luxury bags and has since expanded into mounting successful solo exhibitions.



Brandon has published three books of his visual art: "White Fluffy Clouds" (2003), "From the Murks of the Sultry Abyss" (2007), and "So the Echo" (2013).



In 2019, he exhibited at the globally recognized LA Art Show and also launched his "Opti-Mystic" memory game based on his popular original art series, "Portals." He also showcased the large-scale solo exhibit "Impossible Knots" at the prestigious Samuel Lynne Galleries in Dallas in 2020 amid the pandemic.



 







Brandon Boyd's opus

Moonlightartscollective.com













One of Heart's masterpieces featured in the collaboration

Moonlightartscollective.com









 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      BRANDON BOYD
                                                      HEART EVANGELISTA
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 First look at Heart Evangelista, Brandon Boyd art collaboration
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
First look at Heart Evangelista, Brandon Boyd art collaboration


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Heart Evangelista's familiar painting of women's faces in her distinct style is revealed as among the artworks featured in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 500 years of Christianity commemorative home and business plate now available!
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
500 years of Christianity commemorative home and business plate now available!


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
By acquiring a 500 YOC Commemorative Plate, every Catholic will be a blessing to others and be an avenue to multiply the act...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 HK launches virtual platform to help revive arts
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
HK launches virtual platform to help revive arts


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
To actively contribute to Hong Kong’s art revival, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) recently created a dedicated...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipino priest's PNoy tribute song goes viral, CCP recalls his arts contribution
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Filipino priest's PNoy tribute song goes viral, CCP recalls his arts contribution


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Catholic worship music group Bukas Palad Music Ministry released a tribute video for President Benigno Simeon "Noynoy" Aquino...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Want to start investing in art? Korina Sanchez gives tips
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Want to start investing in art? Korina Sanchez gives tips


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Returning Kapamilya host Korina Sanchez gave tips on people who wanted to appreciate art more. 


                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pinoy photog makes it as Pulitzer 2021 finalist
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
Pinoy photog makes it as Pulitzer 2021 finalist


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
A Filipino photojournalist makes it to the finals of the 2021 Pulitzer Prize.

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with