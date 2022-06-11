^

Arts and Culture

Nora Aunor, Ricky Lee among newly named National Artists for 2022

Kristofer Purnell
June 11, 2022
Nora Aunor, Ricky Lee among newly named National Artists for 2022
“Superstar” Nora Aunor
Pang-Masa/File

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has conferred eight outstanding individuals the high recognition of National Artist of the Philippines, including legendary actress Nora Aunor and screenwriter Ricky Lee.

Also declared National Artists for 2022 are the late film director Marilou Diaz-Abaya, the late stage director Tony Mabesa, the late fashion designer Salvacion Lim-Higgins, dance choreographer Agnes Locsin, poet Gémino Abad, and musician Fides Cuyugan-Asensio.

The Palace made the declaration upon the joint recommendation of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and the Cultural Center of the Philippines in Presidential Proclamation No. 1390.

The title of National Artist is the highest recognition bestowed on Filipinos who have made distinct contributions to the development of the Philippine arts and culture.

According to the NCCA, apart from the citation a newly-conferred living National Artist will be given a medallion, a cash award of P100,000.00 (net of taxes), a monthly life pension, life insurance coverage, a place of honor at any state functions, national commemorative ceremonies, and cultural events they attend, and will be allotted arrangements and expenses for a state funeral, to be buried at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

Posthumously-conferred National Artists will be given the citation and medallion, as well as P 75,000 in cash shall be given to the awardees’ nearest kin or representative designated by the family

The last batch of National Artists was announced in 2018, consisting of musical composer Ryan Cayabyab, film director Kidlat Tahimik, author Resil Mojares, the late visual artist Larry Alcala, the late playwright Amelia Lapeña-Bonifacio, the late Hiligaynon writer Ramon Muzones, and the late architect Bobby Mañosa.

