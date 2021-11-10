KWF awards Nora Aunor as language champion

MANILA, Philippines — The Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino (KWF) yesterday awarded actress Nora Aunor as a champion of the Filipino language.

During the awarding ceremony, KWF chief Arthur Casanova conferred the Kampeon ng Wika 2021 award on the actress.

Casanova said Nora, whose real name is Nora Villamayor, promoted the use of the Filipino language during her illustrious career as an actress, singer and producer.

The commission also conferred the award on the Alyansa ng mga Tagapagtanggol ng Wikang Filipino or Tanggol Wika for its advocacy in championing the Filipino language.

The group, which opposed the removal of Philippine literature and language courses in college, has 800 registered members.