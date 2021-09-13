







































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Arts and Culture

                        
From poetry to treason

                        

                        
PENMAN - Butch Dalisay - The Philippine Star
September 13, 2021 | 12:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
From poetry to treason
A short biography of Aurelio Alvero and his prison scrapbook

                        

                           
As a collector of old books and other objects of interest more ancient than me, I sometimes stumble across manuscripts and documents that turn out to be a bit more private than the usual accounts of travels to Sulu or the history of Negros sugar. I’ve found ardent and very carefully composed love letters (apparently never sent), poems to the departed, and receipts for unmentionables. Coming from a past where people wrote with physical ink on physical paper, these inadvertent mementoes of lives lived and loves lost convey emotion and meaning in a way that digital ones and zeroes never will.



Some of these discoveries have been particularly poignant. A few months ago, I wrote about finding a typewritten collection of essays written by Lyd Arguilla in the 1950s, where she stoically recounts her husband Manuel’s execution by the Japanese; tucked into that folder was a love poem she wrote in his memory after the war, in New York.



Last month, a bookseller offered me three items that had to do with one subject, from whose personal library they likely came. One was a scrapbook of sorts by this Filipino author, another a short biography — also typewritten — of the man and samples of his most popular works, and the third a published play written by his illustrious mother. The writer’s name was vaguely familiar to me: Aurelio S. Alvero, otherwise known by the pseudonym he adopted after the war, “Magtanggol Asa” (he himself spelled it “Magtanggul”), a play on his initials and on his ambition to become a lawyer — as well as being, of course, a self-descriptive epithet as the defender of hope. He was born in 1913 in Tondo to illustrious parents — Emilio Alvero, an artist and interior decorator, and Rosa Sevilla, writer, suffragette, and educator who founded the Instituto de Mujeres, a pioneering school for women in the Philippines.



Generations of Filipino schoolchildren have known him for his poem “1896,” written before the war, a favorite piece for choruses, because of its hypnotic rhythm and refrain. It begins:



The cry awoke Balintawak



And the echoes answered back…



“Freedom!”



All the four winds listened long



To the shrieking of that song….



“Freedom!”



Just by this piece, no one can be faulted for thinking of Alvero as a patriotic poet — or in the very least a writer of patriotic poetry, and that he was. Indeed he was lauded by his peers and even later by scholars such as Grant Goodman and Augusto de Viana as a “brilliant” intellectual, one who could write equally well in Tagalog, English, and Spanish. He was a star student at the Ateneo and UST, winning a raft of medals for his scholastic achievements.



But he was also described as a “complex” artist, a rather evasive and much kinder term for what his harshest critics would call him: a traitor to his people, convicted and imprisoned for wartime collaboration with the Japanese. The charges brought up against him by the postwar court were formidable: up to 22 counts of treason, from his active role in such pro-Japanese organizations as the Kalibapi and Makapili to selling war materiel to the enemy and participating in the destruction of Manila. The most outrageous offenses were damnably detailed: among them, that within one year, his trading firm — capitalized at only P15,000 — earned a whopping P2,000,000 from sales to the Japanese (shades of Pharmally!), and that he personally directed the burning of a part of Pasay toward the end of the war. For these, and despite his spirited protestations, he was sentenced to life imprisonment in Bilibid, cut short by an amnesty granted by President Quirino in 1952.



How could the same man, so gifted and so promising, turn out so badly? Even before the war, Alvero had railed against American imperialism, and — like Gen. Artemio Ricarte, among others — saw Japan as a friend and liberator. But unlike more rabid pro-Japanese Filipinos like Benigno Ramos, he opposed the atrocities of the Makapili, although he urged his countrymen to resist the Americans to the end. Complex indeed. Arguing that neither “patriot” nor “traitor” could fairly describe him, Dr. Goodman calls him “a romantic opportunist” who thought he could achieve his ideals by casting his lot with the devil.



Despite his early release from prison, the ordeal took its toll. While other writers accused of helping the Japanese like Camilo Osias lived on and even prospered, Alvero died of a heart attack in 1958 aged just 44, leaving a stain on his family’s name (his mother, Rosa Alvero, continues to be honored with a street in her name in Katipunan, Quezon City). Hardly any pictures of him can be found today, even on the Internet.



A letter from prison to his second wife, whom he called “Silahis,” reveals an inner torment that was probably the greatest cost of all. He writes:



“Makailan ko nang sinabi sa iyo na ang pagmamahal na tunay ay nasasalig sa pagtitiwala at ang di nagtitiwala ay di maaring lubos ang kaniyang pagmamahal? Gayon man, hinahagkan kita nang buong paggiliw, sabay ang dalanging nawa’y pagkaluuban ka ni Bathala ng pag-uunawa at pagtitiwala sa akin. Ang nagmamahal mong asawa, M. Asa.”



(How often have I told you that true love depends on trust, and that one who cannot trust cannot love completely? Nonetheless, I kiss you with all my heart, even as I pray that the Lord grant you trust and understanding for me. Your loving husband, M. Asa.)



* * *



Email me at jose@dalisay.ph and visit my blog at www.penmanila.ph.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      POETRY
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 From poetry to treason
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
From poetry to treason


                              

                                                                  By Butch Dalisay |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
As a collector of old books and other objects of interest more ancient than me, I sometimes stumble across manuscripts and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fundacion Sanso raises funds to keep Museo Pambata alive
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Fundacion Sanso raises funds to keep Museo Pambata alive


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
"Museo Pambata has been highly affected without their usual support from busloads of children who normally visit the museum...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 When home is a landscape
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
When home is a landscape


                              

                                                                  By Carlomar Arcangel Daoana |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
In his first solo exhibition, “Manempet Ti La,” Kenver Sarmiento Resuello comes home to the landscapes of his...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The zen appeal of Bob Ross
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
The zen appeal of Bob Ross


                              

                                                                  By Scott Garceau |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Who was Bob Ross? Was he the gently soothing voice behind a Brillo-haired perm, mapping out happy clouds and trees on canvases...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A posthumous launch of Doc Mic's set of books
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
A posthumous launch of Doc Mic's set of books


                              

                                                                  By Alfred A. Yuson |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
On Sunday, Sept. 12, a commemorative edition of Mario I. Miclat’s yet unpublished books will be launched on his 72nd...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipino artists celebrate 'Money Heist' finale with 'La Casa De Papel' paper art
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
Filipino artists celebrate 'Money Heist' finale with 'La Casa De Papel' paper art


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
To celebrate the final part of "La Casa De Papel," Netflix teamed up with four Filipino artists to create artwork inspired...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with