Gab Pangilinan, Alex Diaz lead '& Juliet' 1st homegrown Asian, all-Filipino run cast

MANILA, Philippines — The lead cast of the Manila run of award-winning musical "& Juliet" has been unveiled, filled by a roster of local talent.

"& Juliet" is a jukebox musical featuring contemporary music to give a new spin on the ending to William Shakespeare's famous tragedy "Romeo and Juliet" following negotiations by his wife Anne Hathaway.

What Anne suggests is that Juliet carries on with her life after Romeo's death, which puts the couple at odds on how the story should unfurl.

Songs by the likes of Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, Celine Dion, Katy Perry, The Weeknd, Demi Lovato, Jessie J, Kesha, Elli Goulding, Adam Lambert, and even Bon Jovi make up the show's musical numbers.

The production premiered at the Manchester Opera House in September 2019 before moving to the West End two months later, where it ran until March 2023.

It was nominated for nine Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical and won three acting honors for Miriam Teak-Lee, Cassidy Janson and David Bedella.

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The Manila run of "& Juliet" will not only mark its Philippine debut but also the show's first-ever homegrown Asian production and the first theatrical production at Parañaque's Westside Resort come September 2027.

Headlining the run are Gab Pangilinan, Alexander Diaz, Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante, Topper Fabregas, Anthony Rosaldo, Alfredo Reyes, Audie Gemora and Radha.

Their specific roles will be announced at a later date, as will other details like the creative team, performance dates, ticket prices and ticket-selling schedules.

Forming the female ensemble are Samantha Javier, Cydel Gabutero, Abi Sulit-Racho, Iya Villanueva, Liway Perez, Miah Canton, Jannah Baniasia, Mica Fajardo, Anna del Prado, Paula Paguio-de la Paz, Melody Hodgson and Misha Fabian as swing.

The male counterparts are Alfred Catana, Franco Ramos, Lance Soliman, Rocco Sanchez, Akie Cedilla, Rapah Manalo, Julio Laforteza, Bombading, MC dela Cruz, VJ Cortel, Luigi Quesada and Tep Logmao as swing.

Producing this run is Full House Theater Company, which previously helmed "Ang Huling El Bimbo the Musical," "Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical" and "Shrek the Musical."

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