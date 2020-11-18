Disney unveils parol-making video tutorial

MANILA, Philippines — Disney recently released a tutorial video on how to make a star lantern, an iconic decoration in every Filipino's house during the Christmas season.

In its official Facebook page, Disney encouraged its followers to do their own version of the Filipino parol.

“Give your home a magical makeover with these enchanting parols, inspired by our Christmas ad! We'd love to see your creations,” Disney wrote.

Parol was a prominent part of Disney’s “From Our Family to Yours” story.

Just like the ad, the tutorial video became viral, with Filipinos expressing their delight for it.

“Thank you Disney for featuring a well loved traditional Parol Emblem of Christmas,” a Filipino Facebook user commented on the post.

“Thank you Disney for sharing our traditional 'Parol lantern' that we usually use every Christmas. We hang them outside of our home to highlight the spirit of joyful season,” another user wrote.

It was just last week when the media compay released the “From Our Family to Yours” ad, which featured Filipino Christmas traditions such as exchanging gifts and "mano po" gesture to give respect to the elderly.

Disney has been known to employ many Filipino animators and other talents who incorporate Filipino themes into the studio's projects. These include Disney-Pixar supervising animator Gini Cruz Santos who was among those behind "Coco," "Brave" and “Finding Nemo"; the inclusion of “bahay kubo" in "Avengers" movies; Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Josie Trinidad who included Manila in “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2"; and Filipino-American composer Robert Lopez, who, together with wife Kristen Anderson-Lopez, composed Disney's biggest hit to date, "Let It Go" from the movie "Frozen." — Reports from Kristofer Purnell

RELATED: WATCH: Oscar-winning Fil-Am composer to visit Manila, greets Filipinos