THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Disney unveils parol-making video tutorial
Screenshot of a scene from Disney's star lantern making video tutorial
Walt Disney Studios via Facebook
Disney unveils parol-making video tutorial
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 18, 2020 - 2:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — Disney recently released a tutorial video on how to make a star lantern, an iconic decoration in every Filipino's house during the Christmas season.

In its official Facebook page, Disney encouraged its followers to do their own version of the Filipino parol.

“Give your home a magical makeover with these enchanting parols, inspired by our Christmas ad! We'd love to see your creations,” Disney wrote.

Parol was a prominent part of Disney’s “From Our Family to Yours” story.

Just like the ad, the tutorial video became viral, with Filipinos expressing their delight for it.

“Thank you Disney for featuring a well loved traditional Parol Emblem of Christmas,” a Filipino Facebook user commented on the post.

“Thank you Disney for sharing our traditional 'Parol lantern' that we usually use every Christmas. We hang them outside of our home to highlight the spirit of joyful season,” another user wrote. 

It was just last week when the media compay released the “From Our Family to Yours” ad, which featured Filipino Christmas traditions such as exchanging gifts and "mano po" gesture to give respect to the elderly.

 

 

Disney has been known to employ many Filipino animators and other talents who incorporate Filipino themes into the studio's projects. These include Disney-Pixar supervising animator Gini Cruz Santos who was among those behind "Coco," "Brave" and “Finding Nemo"; the inclusion of “bahay kubo" in "Avengers" movies; Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Josie Trinidad who included Manila in “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2"; and Filipino-American composer Robert Lopez, who, together with wife Kristen Anderson-Lopez, composed Disney's biggest hit to date, "Let It Go" from the movie "Frozen." — Reports from Kristofer Purnell

RELATED: WATCH: Oscar-winning Fil-Am composer to visit Manila, greets Filipinos

WALT DISNEY STUDIOS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
Disney unveils parol-making video tutorial
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Disney recently released a tutorial video on how to make a star lantern, an iconic decoration in every Filipino's house during...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
2 days ago
Artists behind Angel Locsin mural unveil Philippines' biggest altar mural
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
The artists behind an Angel Locsin-inspired mural created what is touted to be the country's biggest altar mural to pay...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
Exclusive
14 days ago
Filipino-designed 'Sesame Street' LEGO set is more than trip down memory lane
By Ratziel San Juan | 14 days ago
Philstar.com got to sit down with Ivan, who walked through the meticulous process of reconstructing half a century of Sesame...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
34 days ago
Artist finds mental health healing from painting, mounts exhibit for COVID-19 frontliners
By Jan Milo Severo | 34 days ago
Through painting, artist Kristine Lim found healing for her mental health.
Arts and Culture
fbfb
34 days ago
CCP to hold free film online screening for National Mental Health Awareness Month
34 days ago
The one-week film screening celebrates the National Mental Health Awareness Month, putting the spotlight on important health...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
51 days ago
La Prairie does a mondrian makeover
By Scott and Therese Garceau | 51 days ago
Dutch artist Piet Mondrian was so obsessed with symmetry that he took to shaving his mustache with meticulous care, to balance...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with