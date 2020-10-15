Artist finds mental health healing from painting, mounts exhibit for COVID-19 frontliners

MANILA, Philippines — Through painting, artist Kristine Lim found healing for her mental health.

As such, the Filipino painter wants to give back by recently mounting an exhibit titled "Almost There" in Manila Hotel for the benefit of COVID-19 medical frontliners.

All of her paintings were sold out in the event and all proceeds from it will be used to support those in the frontlines, as well as displaced workers due to the pandemic through the missions of the non-government charity JKL Foundation Inc.

High-profile art collectors as well as elite members of the society were captivated by Kristine’s works and immediately bought her paintings. "The Eagle," for instance, was acquired by Senator Miguel Zubiri. The two-time COVID-19 survivor was reportedly fascinated by Lim’s creation and became keener to purchase when he found out he would also extend help to frontliners and displaced workers.

A cum laude graduate of Fine Arts and Visual Communication at the University of the Philippines and a dedicated Christian, Kristne said her exhibit is about a call for action.

“In everything that I do, I make it a point to do whatever it takes to achieve God’s purpose. Why? because we are here to fulfill what He has called us to do. We were all given skills and talents but it is not for us to boast about ourselves or to boost our ego. We have to make sure that everything we do is for a higher purpose. This exhibit is about a call for action,” she said.

“'Almost There' is about being caught in crossroads. Are you going to the path where you just give up and take things as it is or the path where you can do something and make a difference?” she added.

Her paintings were inspired by endangered species in the Philippines.

“This 2020 I decided to immortalize some of the critically endangered species in the Philippines as heart-stirring yet thought-provoking mnemonics of who we are, where we stand, and what we are going through during this pandemic and all the dark moments that we have experienced,” Krisine said.

“The state of being endangered unlocks the beginning of the end but it is also our light of hope; it is not yet too late. We are here to reflect, change, and act. Perhaps this is the moment why we have been created. We are here because we must and we can turn things around."

She said she chose the endangered species as inspiration to create awareness.

“In connection to that, it’s also a nudge to be good stewards of God’s creation. I want to achieve awareness. Let’s take a cue from nature. What is it trying to tell us? Just like these animals, we are also on the verge of extinction. We have become selfish creatures. We have deviated from why we were originally created. We are always looking after our own welfare. It is about time to think beyond ourselves, to work towards being of service to others, and the good of the majority. We have interconnected after all."

Her masterpieces are on display in Manila Hotel until October 15, in Diamond Hotel Manila from October 16 to 22.

