Adele finally reveals secret behind amazing transformation
Singer-songwriter Adele's noticeable weight loss is seen in her new photo posted on May 6, 2020, a day after her birthday.
Adele via Instagram, screen grab
Adele finally reveals secret behind amazing transformation
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 17, 2020 - 3:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — International singer Adele finally revealed one of the secrets behind her amazing transformation.

In her Instagram account, Adele posted the cover of Glennon Doyle's book "Untamed: Stop Pleasing, Start Living."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

If you’re ready - this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream. I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew! Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life - Do it. Read it. Live it. Practice it. We are a lot! But we are meant to be a lot! .. “A good life is a hard life!” Read this book and have a highlighter on hand to make notes because you’ll want to refer back to it trust me! I never knew that I am solely responsible for my own joy, happiness and freedom!! Who knew our own liberation liberates those around us? Cause I didn’t!! I thought we were meant to be stressed and disheveled, confused and selfless like a Disney character! ProBloodyFound!! You’re an absolute don Glennon ♥?

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

 

"If you’re ready - this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream. I am so ready for myself after reading this book," Adele wrote. 

"It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew! Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life - Do it. Read it. Live it. Practice it," she added. 

The multi-awarded singer advised readers of the book to jot down notes.

"We are a lot! But we are meant to be a lot! .. 'A good life is a hard life!' Read this book and have a highlighter on hand to make notes because you’ll want to refer back to it trust me! I never knew that I am solely responsible for my own joy, happiness and freedom!!" she said. 

The book, Adele attested, will liberate its readers. 

"Who knew our own liberation liberates those around us? Cause I didn’t!! I thought we were meant to be stressed and disheveled, confused and selfless like a Disney character! ProBloodyFound!! You’re an absolute don Glennon," she said. 

The book, according to celebrity testimonials posted by Amazon, is "packed with incredible insight about what it means to be a woman today," said Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon.

“'Untamed' will liberate women—emotionally, spiritually, and physically. It is phenomenal,” added "Eat Pray Love" author Elizabeth Gilbert.

RELATED: Surprise! World 'shookt' by Adele's new look in birthday photo

