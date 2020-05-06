Surprise! World 'shookt' by Adele's new look in birthday photo

MANILA, Philippines — Grammy record-holder Adele doesn't need to drop a new album to make headlines.

The singer-songwriter, who turned 32 yesterday, immediately caught attention after posting a stunning, new birthday photo that had fans and fellow celebrities saying it's over for the rest of us.

“Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time... I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels...2020 okay bye thanks x,” posted the singer in tribute to medical frontliners during the global novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Her figure is remarkably different from the other most recent photo she posted just months back on Christmas Eve 2019.

Chrissy Teigen spoke for all us when she commented, “I mean are you kidding me.”

Adele's friends and colleagues also complimented her cinched waistline and generally just looking amazing.

Rumors say that the "Rumour Has It" hitmaker got into her present form through a calorie-controlled diet of "green juice" and food of up to only "1000 calories-a-day."

O, The Oprah Magazine also voiced everyone's birthday wish for Adele.

“Our birthday gift should be an Adele 2020 album, yes?!”

The singer will reportedly release the follow-up studio album to the award-sweeping “25” toward year’s end, but it remains uncertain whether her much-awaited comeback will be postponed or affected by the coronavirus crisis.