Kim Kardashian marks 46th birthday early in the Philippines

Kim Kardashian celebrating her 46th birthday in advance in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Television personality and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian flew over to the Philippines for an early birthday celebration.

Kim shared on Instagram photos of her recent trip to the country, particularly a private island where she went scuba diving and enjoying the sunset.

"Philippines Birthday Adventures," Kim wrote in her post's caption, this as she turns 46 years old on October 21.

The pictures also show the personality blowing out a birthday cake, watching fireworks over the sea and capturing on video turtles swimming.

Her sister Kourtney and their mom Kris Jenner both commented on Kim's post, as did Anne Curtis and Ruffa Gutierrez.

Kim, who recently hard launched a relationship with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, is gearing up for the Season 2 premiere of her show "All's Fair" with Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close.

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