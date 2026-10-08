'Chicago' musical to mark Manila return in 2027 after over a decade

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos, you had it coming.

After more than a decade since it was last staged in the Philippines, the hit production "Chicago the Musical" is coming back to wow the country once more.

The original musical by Fred Ebb, Bob Fosse, and John Kander follows inmates who sensationalize their crimes to be treated as celebrities.

A 1996 revival is currently the longest-running show on Broadway, racking up over 11,700 performances in almost 40 countries as viewed by tens of millions.

"Chicago the Musical" will return to The Theatre at Solaire, where it debuted in the Philippines back in 2014, for a limited engagement from March 9 to 28, 2027 courtesy of GMG Productions.

The outfit's chief executive officer Carlos Candal described the production as "one of those extraordinary shows that never goes out of style."

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"It's sexy, sophisticated, provocative and wickedly funny, with incredible music, iconic Bob Fosse choreography, and a story of fame, ambition, scandal, and celebrity that remains as relevant as ever," he added, reflecting on the musical's return to Solaire.

Candal shared what he loved most about "Chicago" is its "edge," how it is "glamorous and seductive, but also dark, witty, and dangerous." He noted how musical numbers like "All That Jazz," "Cell Block Tango," and "Razzle Dazzle" have cemented their places in history.

Producers Barry Weissler and David Ian shared Candal's sentiments, excited to bring the musical back to the Philippine venue where it first ran.

The original Broadway run of "Chicago" won none of its 11 Tony nominations but its 1996 revival won six of its eight nods, including Best Revival of a Musical and acting plums for Bebe Neuwirth and James Naughton.

A film adaptation starring Renée Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Richard Gere was released in 2002. It received critical acclaim and won six Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for Zeta-Jones.

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