Broadcast journalist Rico Hizon looks back at days as Greenhills fast food crew

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning broadcast journalist Rico Hizon is included in a campaign that features notable personalities who trace back their roots in the food service industry.

Hizon is one of the most recognizable broadcast journalists in the country, with stints in local and international news channels, such as GMA-7, ABS-CBN, and BBC News. But before he was a news anchor, Hizon experienced facing a lot of people from all walks of life as a service crew of McDonald's.

“During my time at McDo, I really appreciated how integrity was part of the everyday work. Kahit sa anong trabaho, honesty and integrity matter. With lifelong learning sa McDo, easy maging best me.” (Honesty and integrity matter in whatever line of work. And with lifelong learning at McDo, it’s easy to be the best me.)

Hizon tells his experience in the feature "Easy Maginb Best Me," which features former McDonald’s crew members who later on succeeded in their respective chosen fields.

Hizon was assigned at McDonald’s Greenhills in 1983. His work there helped augment his funds for his college education and prepared him to interact with different types of people, so that his dream of making it as a broadcast journalist later on became easier to attain.

The popular fast food chain has been providing employment opportunities for many Filipinos, particularly working students, for over 40 years.

As one of the country’s biggest youth employers, McDonald’s understands the changing needs of the workforce, including the entrance of Generation Z employees now, or those born between 1997 to 2012 — as the fast-food chain is anchored on providing flexible work arrangements, opportunities for growth, and a feel-good working environment.

Volleyball player Cha Perdigon, broadcast journalist Rico Hizon, and McDonald's operations manager Eric Castro.

Future-facing

Since Chairman and Master Franchise Holder Dr. George T. Yang opened the first store in Manila in 1981, the fast food chain has practiced direct employment and non-contractualization, providing job security for its over 65,000-strong workforce.

“We have always believed that providing our employees job security makes good business sense,” said Yang. “By taking away worries about their job status, employees can focus on growing as workers and as individuals, allowing them to become the best that they can be. The time they spend in store also exposes them to various stations, and allows them to master various aspects of our operations.”

On top of job security, employees are also offered flexible work schedules, especially for working students, who comprise 70% of its workforce.

It made a big difference then. And, now, McDonald’s opens invitation to Gen Z to start a career with the company.

Apart from Hizon, also featured in the campaign are Charlene Perdigon, one of the rising stars of Philippine volleyball and former McDonald’s Lucena Diversion (Quezon Province) crew member in 2021; Real Florido, independent filmmaker and former McDonald’s United Nations crew member in 2003; Tess Lopez, now assistant vice president of a major toy company and former McDonald’s Katipunan crew member in 1991; and Eric Castro, who started as a crew member at McDonald’s Gotesco in 1995 and rose from the ranks to become operations manager.

RELATED: Best Factual Presenter award a ‘dream come true’ for Rico Hizon