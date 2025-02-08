Mallgoers donate 50,000 bears of joy to kids in need

MANILA, Philippines — It is heartwarming to know that in the midst of the highly commercialized modern Christmas celebration prevailing today, some spark of Christmas magic still manages to shine through.

Last holiday season, SM mallgoers achieved something truly remarkable. They donated a record-breaking 50,000 SM Bears of Joy to children in underserved communities.

Put together by SM in partnership with Toy Kingdom, this milestone formed part of a record-breaking campaign where 100,000 bears were sold, made possible by the collective generosity of mallgoers who came together to make the season brighter for those in need.

Through the spirit of giving, SM City Puerto Princesa spreads holiday joy in Green Island, Roxas, Palawan.

An annual initiative of SM Cares, the SM Bears of Joy campaign empowers shoppers to spread holiday cheer by purchasing a pair of specially designed plush bears — one to keep and another to share.

This year’s theme, “Hug-a-Mood,” introduced four charming bears: Mikah, the curious explorer; Ash, the gentle and shy friend; Bree, the spirited adventurer; and Ronnie, the creative dreamer. Each bear brought its own personality, symbolizing the warmth and joy of the season.

Sharing warmth, kindness and holiday cheer one Bear of Joy at a time.

Beyond the numbers, the true impact lies in the ripples of care created by this campaign, which has each donated bear representing the kindness and generosity of a community united in its commitment to give back. These simple acts of giving spread not only joy but also hope, thus proving that small gestures can create meaningful change across communities.

Smiles all around as kids share a selfie with an SM employee.

This initiative also serve as a reminder that the holidays are a time to create special memories, especially for children who may not always feel the season’s joy.

Through the unwavering compassion of SM shoppers, the Bears of Joy initiative delivered smiles, warmth, and a powerful message of love to children nationwide.

Bears of Joy lighting up the lives of children in need.

SM Cares is the corporate social responsibility arm of SM Supermalls. It supports initiatives focused on communities and the environment. Its advocacies include Programs for the Environment, Persons with Disabilities, Women & Breastfeeding Mothers, Children & Youth, Senior Citizens, and the SM Bike-friendly initiative.

RELATED: SM relaunches program supporting school kids