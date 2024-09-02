SM relaunches program supporting school kids

MANILA, Philippines — The SM Store, with the support of its customers and in collaboration with SM Stationery, SM Foundation and World Vision, recently distributed back-to-school kits to 12,000 grade school pupils across more than 70 public schools nationwide.

The relaunch of SM Store’s Shop & Share for Education program has enabled customers to directly support underprivileged students by purchasing back-to-school kits. For every minimum single-receipt purchase of P3,000 at participating SM Stores, shoppers can contribute to a child’s education by buying a school kit for just P100.

In Cebu, 1,350 students from Mandaue City Central School, Mandaue City SPED Central School, Opao Elementary School and Umapad Elementary School received these essential supplies. The turnover activity complements the upcoming opening of SM Store’s 76th location at JMall Mandaue.

As students start a new academic year or continue their educational journey, SM Store is committed to helping them achieve their dreams. The program highlights the value of social responsibility and provides an easy way for shoppers to give back. A P100 donation may seem modest, but its impact is significant, making a meaningful difference in the lives of children from underserved communities. This initiative proves that even small contributions can drive substantial change when driven by a spirit of giving.

Through the Shop & Share for Education program, SM Store, together with its dedicated shoppers and partners, is committed to ensuring that Filipino children have access to the essential tools they need for quality education.