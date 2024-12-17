How to manage type 1 diabetes in children

Watsons Philippines assistant marketing manager Renz Laluz, senior category manager for trading health Zesther Rodriguez Sr., category managers for trading health Darcy Co and Meiji Yanuario with Liam James Lebron, Ana Sophia Valencia and Neo Eliseo O. Linga.

MANILA, Philippines — As parents, we know that toddlers and kids sleep, play and drink a lot. But if your child is suddenly drowsier than usual, is frequently thirsty, gets tired easily and loses weight drastically, these could be symptoms of type 1 diabetes (T1D). Sadly, these are easily overlooked by parents.

“My son Neo, who was diagnosed wth T1D when he was two, is a very active child,” shares Jhen Linga, who has been helping her six-year-old son Neo manage his T1D for four years now. “All of a sudden, he started losing weight. It was so drastic.”

Alarmed, Jhen and her husband decided to bring him to the hospital at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“But his attending doctor told us it was just asthma and sent us home,” recounts Jhen. It was not until a second ER visit that the doctor checked his blood sugar level.

“When the results came out, the doctor immediately transferred Neo to the ICU,” Jhen laments. “Neo was already lethargic and has been in diabetic coma for two days.”

This life-changing event ignited Jhen’s commitment to Neo’s health.

“My husband and I take turns in monitoring Neo’s blood sugar and insulin administration,” adds Jhen.

She also highlighted the need for action. “It was quite overwhelming, but I had to act right away. I read a lot and researched about this life-threatening and lifetime disease. We had to be resilient and bounce back for him, to keep him alive and healthy.”

To survive, children with T1D require daily insulin injections and close glucose monitoring. And each day, children living with diabetes have to inject insulin four to six times, and prick their fingers to monitor and manage their sugar levels. This can greatly limit a child’s ability to engage in his/her favorite activities like play.

Kids living with type 1 diabetes Liam James G. Lebron, Ana Sophia R. Valencia, and Neo Eliseo O. Linga with Dr. Cristina Ignacio-Alberto

Lifelong condition

Over 400 million worldwide are diagnosed with diabetes. And this silent epidemic is on the march. In the Philippines, there are more than eight million people with diabetes and about 68,000 are children in dire need of support.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition, which according to Dr. Maria Cristina Ignacio-Alberto, is triggered by viral infections. It is a lifelong autoimmune condition often diagnosed in childhood, in which a child is born without the ability to produce his own insulin, the natural hormone responsible for turning food into energy and regulating a person’s blood sugar level.

“Without insulin, sugar builds up in the bloodstream, posing risks to the body,” explains Dr. Alberto. And if left untreated, this condition could lead to childhood stroke, heart attack, and visual impairments.

Dr. Alberto was the resource speaker during the launch of Watsons’ #Type1Story campaign, which is aimed at creating awareness on the importance of early diabetes detection and screenings, at Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

The event featured the now six-year-old Neo and two other kids living with diabetes: Liam James G. Lebron, Ana Sophia R. Valencia.

As the first retailer in the country to actively advocate for diabetes awareness, Watsons is committed to helping parents spot the early signs of T1D among their kids through the #Type1Story campaign.

The discussion focused on diabetes care and management for children and their parents, providing valuable information and support. The support of brand partners Abbott Diabetes Care, Roche Diabetes, Exeltis, and Propan TLC further strengthened the event.

“Diabetes, especially in children, calls for unwavering dedication, love, and resilience. The journey truly takes a village, but a diagnosis is not a limitation. Every challenge is an opportunity to discover strength, foster growth, and embrace courage. At Watsons, we stand firmly with families on this journey. Through accessible diabetes management products, free health services, and awareness campaigns like #Type1Story, we are dedicated to empowering every child to live his best life and helping families create brighter, healthier futures,” affirms Jared De Guzman, customer director.

