A nostalgic afternoon tea with Margarita Forés

Chef Margarita Forés has brought a cherished family tradition to life at Lusso, just in time for her mother's birthday on July 28. The chef's new afternoon tea service is a tribute to Baby Araneta-Forés, honoring the memories they shared over tea at The Peninsula in Hong Kong.

“I've always wanted to serve a proper afternoon tea at Lusso,” Forés shares. “I created Lusso as a jewel box fashioned by my childhood memories.”

This sentiment is evident in every detail of the experience, from the servers in white suits and marble surfaces to the meticulously prepared treats.

The tradition of afternoon tea dates back to the early 19th century, often credited to Anna Maria Russell, the Duchess of Bedford. What began as a personal habit to ward off afternoon hunger soon evolved into a social event, spreading among Britain's upper and middle classes. By the late 19th century, it had become a favorite ritual featuring delicate sandwiches, scones, pastries, and tea.

At Lusso, this tradition is given new life. The afternoon tea service, priced at ?1,550+ for one person or ?2,950+ for two, is available daily from 2 to 5 p.m. at both Lusso Greenbelt 5 and Lusso Balmori Suites. True to tradition, the sandwiches are served with the crusts cut off, a hallmark of proper afternoon tea.

A rare find in Manila: The most perfect scones

The three-tiered tray begs you to take your time chatting and nibbling. The bottom tier features freshly baked scones served with clotted cream, strawberry jam, and unsalted French butter, a rare find in Metro Manila.

The middle tier offers an array of savory finger sandwiches, including goat cheese and cucumber, deviled egg and watercress, tuna with homemade mayonnaise topped with potato crisps, and a miniature pancetta, lettuce, and tomato sandwich.

The top tier is the finale, featuring mocha sans rival, pecorino cheesecake topped with fresh strawberries, strawberry prosecco tiramisù, and a trio of fruit tarts. Each dessert is familiar but with a playful twist.

Starting July 28, Lusso is serving a timeless tradition: Afternoon tea.



What sets Lusso's afternoon tea apart is the attention to detail. The attentive and knowledgeable staff are ready to guide guests through the tea selection, which ranges from classic blends to exotic herbal infusions. Even the bathroom has thoughtful amenities like floss and mouthwash, showcasing Lusso's commitment to a luxurious experience.

The ambience at Lusso complements the afternoon tea service. Whether you visit Greenbelt 5 or Balmori Suites, the understated elegance is consistent with marble surfaces, gold accessories, warm lighting, and velvet textures.

In a city that often moves too fast, Lusso's afternoon tea is an invitation to pause and savor. It's a chance to connect with loved ones, indulge in treats, and partake in a tradition that has stood the test of time. Whether you're looking for a mother-daughter date, a catch-up session with friends, or simply a moment of solitude, Lusso's afternoon tea offers a respite from the daily grind.

As you sip your tea and smear your scone with cream and jam, you might just find yourself transported to another time and place — perhaps to The Peninsula in Hong Kong, where a young Margarita Forés first fell in love with this elegant tradition. In bringing this experience to Manila, chef Forés has created more than just a meal; she's offering a slice of her family history, inviting guests to create their cherished memories over a cup of tea.