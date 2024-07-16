Melasma: What you need to know about those dark patches

One celebrity who has been using her platform lately for Melasma awareness is Alice Dixson.In her Facebook post, she shared basic information regarding the skin condition, including causes and treatments. Her personal choice is an oral treatment that gave her a clearer and more even-toned complexion.

Are you wondering, like me, why a lot of information about melasma is going around? Well, apparently July is Melasma Awareness Month.

Melasma is the discolored or pigmented patches on the skin. Here in Southeast Asia, the prevalence of melasma is a high 40% in women and 20% in men. With such significant numbers, we decided it’s best to learn more about it from the experts. Fortunately, Bebe Teo, senior vice president for Asia Pacific of Cynosure, gave us information about those dark patches on the skin.

THE PHILIPPINE STAR: Many people believe that melasma is contagious. Is it?

BEBE TEO: Melasma is not contagious. This skin condition is primarily triggered by prolonged, unprotected UV exposure and various internal and environmental factors can also contribute. Educating patients about the true causes and nature of melasma can help alleviate their concerns and misconceptions.

Lemon juice is often recommended as a natural remedy for treating melasma. Do you recommend it?

Lemon juice is a highly acidic ingredient that can potentially irritate your skin, and this can even lead to the darkening of the area of skin you’re trying to address. Lemon juice is also a photosensitizer, which can make your skin more susceptible to sun damage.

Dr. Davin Lim, a renowned dermatologist from Australia, shared his opinion about PicoSure Pro on the Instagram accounts of Cynosure and Spectrumedince.

It is true that inadequate hygiene practices cause melasma? What are the actual causes?

False. The actual causes of melasma are genetics, hormonal changes, and sun exposure. Hormonal fluctuations, such as those occurring during pregnancy, with the use of oral contraceptives, or from hormone replacement therapy, can trigger melasma. Additionally, UV radiation from the sun is a significant factor, as it can stimulate the production of melanin, leading to darker patches, a characteristic of melasma. It’s important to address these underlying factors for effective management and treatment.

Melasma is often associated with women and pregnancy. Do men develop melasma, too?

Melasma is sometimes referred to as the mask of pregnancy because it is sometimes triggered by an increase in hormones during pregnancy. While the condition prevails among pregnant women, it isn’t limited to just this group. Since melasma can be caused by prolonged UV exposure, genetics, or hormone imbalances, men are susceptible to melasma as well. Males may even develop melasma due to genetic traits inherited from their family.

Does sunscreen prevent melasma from worsening?

Yes, sunscreen is crucial for managing melasma. It can prevent melasma from worsening by protecting the skin from UV radiation, which can exacerbate the condition. However, sunscreen alone is not a standalone cure. Effective melasma management requires a comprehensive approach, including sun protection, topical treatments, lifestyle modifications, and, in some cases, professional interventions to achieve optimal results.

One of these options is the use of medical aesthetic lasers that are used to break down the melasma pigment. However, not all laser treatments are suitable for melasma or darker skin patients. It’s important to select an experienced healthcare provider who uses a proven, safe, and effective device, like Cynosure’s PicosurePro, 755nm picosecond laser, which is the only FDA-approved picosecond laser to treat melasma in all skin types, even darker skin.

There is a notion that melasma will naturally fade away without any specific treatment. Is that true?

No. While melasma can sometimes improve on its own, especially if it is caused by factors like pregnancy or oral contraceptives, which might change over time, it often requires proactive management. The first step in treating melasma is to consult a dermatologist to confirm the diagnosis and identify the underlying cause. Effective treatment is unlikely if the root cause is not addressed. Additionally, preventing sun exposure is crucial, as UV radiation can exacerbate the condition, requiring extreme diligence with sun protection measures.

Bebe Teo, senior vice president for Asia Pacific of Cynosure, debunks common myths about melasma.

Chemical peels are often seen as a quick fix for melasma. What are the potential risks and limitations of chemical peels?

Chemical peels are regarded as an acceptable adjunct option in the management of melasma. However, it’s crucial to have the peel performed by a trained dermatologist or skin professional. They can customize the treatment to minimize risks and optimize results.

Many people view melasma as purely a cosmetic concern. What are the possible psychological impacts of melasma and the importance of addressing this condition, not just for aesthetic reasons but for overall skin health and well-being?

According to various studies, melasma has been shown to have a detrimental impact on one’s overall quality of life, as individuals dealing with melasma tend to experience emotional distress, which can negatively impact their social life. In one study, melasma patients expressed decreased self-confidence and self-esteem because of the noticeability of their melasma. Patients also expressed frustration that their melasma is prominent on their faces, while others would scrutinize their faces in the mirror multiple times a day and think about their melasma condition daily. Proven and effective treatments like Cynosure’s PicosurePro not only help patients overcome dermal health conditions and help restore their confidence; it is crucial for people to take the right steps to address their dermal health issues that treat both their skin conditions and their mental health.

