John Arcilla, Karen Davila back Leonardo DiCaprio's support for Masungi

MANILA, Philippines — A number of Filipino celebrities called for the protection of the Masungi Geopark Project after Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio expressed support and asked for presidential intervention.

DiCaprio posted on his official Instagram account images of forest rangers in Masungi who protect the critical areas plagued by illegal activities.

"Conservation successes like Masungi serve as a reminder that the Philippines can become a leader in sustainability, eco-tourism, biodiversity protection, and climate action," the actor said.

He noted that the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) threatens to cancel the agreement that protects Masungi from prolific land grabbing activities, which would "set back the success of an internationally acclaimed conservation effort and leave the area vulnerable again" to illegal land works.

The actor even tagged President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos to intervene and continue to protect Masungi.

Several local celebrities like fellow award-winning actor John Arcilla and journalist Karen Davila thanked DiCaprio for joining the Masungi protection calls.

"Thank you so much for this awareness and call Leonardo; such a noble endeavor, it's a pity that most Filipinos ourselves are not even aware of this," commented Arcilla.

Davila went on to praise the Masungi Georeserve Foundation Inc. (MGFI), "Amazing to see the world stand with the brave work you do!"

Other notable individuals that chipped in gratitude and support were Marc Nelson, Kiana Valenciano, Arci Muñoz and Eric "Eruption" Tai.

The DENR released a statement following DiCaprio's post that it would stand by its plan to cancel the 2017 memorandum of agreement by the government and the MGFI.

“We appreciate the statements of concern for the Philippine environment from international celebrities who are distinguished in their respective fields. However, no one is exempt from the law,” the DENR said in a statement, adding it will continues to take steps toward strengthening its compliance and enforcement capacities.

"The Filipino people own the area occupied by MGFI and the operation of resort venues that charge the public for day tours, meetings and weddings remains non-compliant with Philippine laws," the agency added. — with reports from Bella Cariaso

RELATED: DiCaprio joins call for Masungi protection