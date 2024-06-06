Volunteer to run errands, 4 other ways to make someone happy today

MANILA, Philippines — The world may have celebrated the International Day of Happiness last March 20, but making a loved one happy should not be confined to just one day.

It should be an everyday goal to make someone happy. By doing so, you will not only brighten someone’s day — but yours as well. Besides, the serotonin boost that it brings does wonders for overall well-being, so imagine what good it would do for your health if you receive daily doses of it.

Shangri-La Plaza has come up with a list of inspired ways by which you can brighten someone’s day everyday:

Buy someone coffee or tea.

Workday mornings always need some perking-up. Grab a cup or two of your friend's favorite coffee or your officemate's favorite thirst quencher.

Break bread with your bestie.

Good food and even better company can give both of you the breather you need, especially on stressful days.

Head out and treat your resident foodie to a cozy French-Filipino fusion brunch at Cafe Lyon or share some savory afternoon crepes at La Creperie. Enjoy delicious gluten-free treats at Baking Therapy, the wholesome bakery by Healthy Options and first gluten-free bakery in the Philippines. It recently opened a full-fledged café in the mall.

Drop a handwritten note.

Letters always do the trick. Practice your cursive by personalizing your surprise gift for your co-worker or send a heartfelt thank you message to your beloved sibling. Kind, sincere words hold great power and often coax a smile even when the day isn’t going as well as it could have gone.

Volunteer to run errands with a busy friend.

It can be a welcome shake-up to her routine and a chance to catch up while allowing her to stay on top of her to-dos.

From ticking off items at the grocery for more home essentials, you can turn everyday tasks into a fun way to strengthen your bond. Round out a productive day with a well-deserved pamper session like getting your nails done or enjoying a rejuvenating time in a spa salon.

Give a no-occasion gift.

“Just because” gifts are the best kind because they don’t need an occasion and are great surprises for the recipient. They do not have to be expensive.

Reliable spots for quick unique finds include Healthy Options with its diverse selection of good-for-you teas and snacks and Lush for its luxurious bath bombs.

Make it a clean sweep with robot vacuums from Cutting Edge and True Value – they’re cute and help you clean! Elevate those childhood friendship bracelets with all the charms from Pandora or check out MUJI’s embroidery service to customize everything from clothes to tote bags with initials, dates, or meaningful symbols. They are exclusively available at Shangri-La Plaza.

RELATED: Elisse Joson shares why it is important to take a day off