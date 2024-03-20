WATCH: Janella Salvador shares message to younger self

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-singer Janella Salvador believes her younger self would be scared but proud if she knew one day she would be staging a 10th anniversary concert.

She will stage "Janella Reimagined," a delayed celebration of her decade in the local entertainment business, at the New Frontier Theater on April 19.

In a media conference held at the Dolphy Theater in the ABS-CBN compound, Philstar.com asked Janella what her message to her younger self would be about reaching another milestone.

"Oh, wow. She would probably be so scared if I told her that [may 10th anniversary concert siya], sobrang kakabahan siya," Janella laughed, quipping she's always been an anxious person.

Related: Janella Salvador's 10th anniversary concert set for April

She still thinks a young Janella would be proud of her future self because she didn't know what was in store for her, given she was a shy and timid child.

"This is very big for me especially if I tell my younger self I would have a concert at 26 years old... wow that's crazy," Janella ended, adding her mother, Jenine Desiderio, would also be proud.

Apart from her mother, Janella's guests are Martin Nievera, Darren Espanto, her "Darna" co-star Jane de Leon, her former love team partner Mario Mortel, and drag queens Arizona Brandy, Brigiding, Lady Morgana and M1ss Jade So.

Janella has already raised excitement for the concert with the release of her sultry comeback single "Headtone."

RELATED: 'Masarap': Janella Salvador, Win Metawin share kiss in 'Under Parallel Skies' teaser