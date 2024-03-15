Janella Salvador's 10th anniversary concert set for April
MANILA, Philippines — Actress-singer Janella Salvador is set to hold her solo concert to mark her 10th anniversary in showbiz.
Dubbed "Janella Reimagined," the concert will be on April 19, 2024, in New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.
"Take your imagination to another level," Star Music announced on their X account.
Take your imagination to another level! ?— Star Music PH (@StarMusicPH) March 3, 2024
JANELLA REIMAGINED
04.19.2024
New Frontier Theater
Tickets out soon! @superjanella #JanellaSalvador10 pic.twitter.com/P6c1Xe3kPV
Janella recently renewed her contract with ABS-CBN.
She debuted on the 2012 morning drama "Be Careful With My Heart."
Janella said that she wanted to focus on her music this year.
"I want to make it a point that my music doesn't disappear, 'cause it's really a part of me. It's actually where I started," she said.
"Before I even fell in love with acting, music talaga 'yung No. 1 ko. I've been singing since I was three, so hindi pwedeng mawala sa akin 'yun."
Produced by ABS-CBN and Mentorque Productions, tickets to "Janella Reimagined" are out now via Ticketnet outlets and ticketnet.com.ph
RELATED: Janella Salvador opens up on trauma from past relationship with drinking issue
- Latest