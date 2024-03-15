^

Music

Janella Salvador's 10th anniversary concert set for April

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 15, 2024 | 6:04pm
Janella Salvador's 10th anniversary concert set for April
Janella Salvador
Janella Salvador via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-singer Janella Salvador is set to hold her solo concert to mark her 10th anniversary in showbiz.

Dubbed "Janella Reimagined," the concert will be on April 19, 2024, in New Frontier Theater in Quezon City. 

"Take your imagination to another level," Star Music announced on their X account. 

Janella recently renewed her contract with ABS-CBN. 

She debuted on the 2012 morning drama "Be Careful With My Heart." 

Janella said that she wanted to focus on her music this year. 

"I want to make it a point that my music doesn't disappear, 'cause it's really a part of me. It's actually where I started," she said. 

"Before I even fell in love with acting, music talaga 'yung No. 1 ko. I've been singing since I was three, so hindi pwedeng mawala sa akin 'yun."

Produced by ABS-CBN and Mentorque Productions, tickets to "Janella Reimagined" are out now via Ticketnet outlets and ticketnet.com.ph

RELATEDJanella Salvador opens up on trauma from past relationship with drinking issue

vuukle comment

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

JANELLA SALVADOR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
K-pop group Unis with Filipino members to hold fan sign tour in Manila, Cebu
1 day ago

K-pop group Unis with Filipino members to hold fan sign tour in Manila, Cebu

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Filipino K-pop singers Gehlee Dangca and Elisia Parmisano along with Filipino-Korean Jin Hyeonju will be visiting the Philippines...
Music
fbtw
Beyonce goes country, unveils upcoming album 'Cowboy Carter'
2 days ago

Beyonce goes country, unveils upcoming album 'Cowboy Carter'

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Award-winning singer Beyonce revealed her next album is titled "Cowboy Carter" and due to come out on March 29.
Music
fbtw
Fil-Am Nicole Scherzinger, 'Sunset Boulevard' lead 2024 Olivier Award nominations
2 days ago

Fil-Am Nicole Scherzinger, 'Sunset Boulevard' lead 2024 Olivier Award nominations

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
The third West End revival of "Sunset Boulevard" starring Filipino-American singer Nicole Scherzinger leads the nominations...
Music
fbtw
'Love Is All That Matters' singer Eric Carmen passes away
2 days ago

'Love Is All That Matters' singer Eric Carmen passes away

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
American singer-songwriter Eric Carmen passed away. He was 74. 
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with