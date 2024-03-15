Janella Salvador's 10th anniversary concert set for April

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-singer Janella Salvador is set to hold her solo concert to mark her 10th anniversary in showbiz.

Dubbed "Janella Reimagined," the concert will be on April 19, 2024, in New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

"Take your imagination to another level," Star Music announced on their X account.

Tickets out soon! @superjanella #JanellaSalvador10 pic.twitter.com/P6c1Xe3kPV — Star Music PH (@StarMusicPH) March 3, 2024

Janella recently renewed her contract with ABS-CBN.

She debuted on the 2012 morning drama "Be Careful With My Heart."

Janella said that she wanted to focus on her music this year.

"I want to make it a point that my music doesn't disappear, 'cause it's really a part of me. It's actually where I started," she said.

"Before I even fell in love with acting, music talaga 'yung No. 1 ko. I've been singing since I was three, so hindi pwedeng mawala sa akin 'yun."

Produced by ABS-CBN and Mentorque Productions, tickets to "Janella Reimagined" are out now via Ticketnet outlets and ticketnet.com.ph

