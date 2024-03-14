Anne Curtis, Janno Gibbs express concern over Chocolate Hills resort

MANILA, Philippines — Several celebrities have chimed in their concerns and remarks of dismay after seeing clips of a resort in the vicinity of Bohol's Chocolate Hills.

Clips and images of Captain's Peak Garden and Resort in Bohol went viral. The world-renowned Chocolate Hills are situated in the municipalities of Sagbayan, Batuan, Carmen, Bilar, Sierra Bullones and Valencia.

Host-actress Anne Curtis was one of the biggest names who expressed concern about the resort, reposting a video on X (formerly Twitter).

Is this true kaya? Sad naman if they are allowing this so close to the beautiful natural wonders of our country ???? https://t.co/ITucIPrXll — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) March 13, 2024

"Sad naman if they are allowing this so close to the beautiful natural wonders of our country," Anne said in her own post.

Another host-actress, Aya Fernandez, pointed out the Chocolate Hills was declared by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as the Philippines' first geopark, "Regardless when the resort was built, may our leaders and everyone uphold political will to conserve and preserve our natural heritage. Regardless of the details. No matter what it takes."

Actor Janno Gibbs called out the resort by posting a photo of the resort on his Instagram account, "At binabuy na ang Chocolate Hills," where more celebrities shared their thoughts.

"Sana man lang kung isang poste pa lang ang naitatayo. Eh kumpleto na ng pasilidad! Wow!!!" said broadcaster Arnold Clavio, while host Sam YG simply commented, "Langya."

The Chocolate Hills was declared the country’s first geopark by the Unesco. Regardless when the resort was built, may our leaders and everyone uphold political will to conserve and preserve our natural heritage. Regardless of the details. No matter what it takes. — Aya Fernandez (@ayafernandez_) March 13, 2024

Host-beauty queen Pauline Amelinckx, who represented Bohol at Miss Universe Philippines three times, called for the preservation of the Chocolate Hills on her social media accounts.

"The Chocolate Hills are part of every Bol-anon. It's part of the land we call home, part of the soul of our island," Pauline began her post.

"Now more than ever, we face the challenge of balancing progress with the protection and preservation of our natural landmarks. We all must play a part, big or small, to regenerate our earth, so it may regenerate us too," she continued. "May we never forget about the beautiful land given by God. 'Hatag ni Bathala.'"

Others who reposted and posted concerning statements or images were athlete-turned-reporter Gretchen Ho, comedian Gardo Versoza and actress Winwyn Marquez.

The Chocolate Hills are a geological formation consisting of conical and nearly identical mounds. During the dry season, the grass-covered hills turn chocolate brown, hence the name.

Former President Fidel Ramos declared the Chocolate Hills a natural monument in July 1997 through Proclamation 1037 to protect and maintain the landscape’s natural beauty.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources yesterday issued a closure order and a notice of violation to the resort's administrator for operating without an environmental compliance certificate (ECC).

A temporary closure order was issued to the project proponent of the Captain’s Peak Garden and Resorts in September 2023, and a notice of violation followed in January 2024. — with reports from Jan Milo Severo and Gaea Katreena Cabico

