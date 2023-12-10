One fine day of Gucci gifts

Something funny happened at the Gucci Gifts event recently.

Three women — Stephanie Zubiri, Laureen Uy and Tiffany King — showed up with the exact same green Bamboo bag, but carried it three different ways. The three woman had a blast emoting for a selfie X three.

Hosted by Gucci Philippines communications manager Andee Que and Binh Wong, general manager of Gucci Guam and Philippines, this get-together at Solaire Shoppes proves that women of a certain style and taste go for the same things.

Founded by Guccio Gucci in Florence in 1921, Gucci became an icon of the dolce vita period in history. Moving on from fascism and war — and yes, the cold war —Italians took solace in style icons and sped on with Vespas.

Binh Wong, Anne Curtis and Andee Que.

Today, Gucci is a brand that is synonymous with chic and modern style, as resilient as the bamboo despite the changing whims of fashion through the decades. Its traditional Horsebit trademark has also galloped to the contemporary fashion scene quite effortlessly. Good things, done with craftsmanship and creativity, will always last.

Gabbi Garcia, Anne Curtis and Pam Quiñones

Looking with a sense of wonderment at the bags and clothes on display in shelves and racks were celebrities Anne Curtis (all eyes were on her fab form), Gabbi Garcia (she who touched viewers’ hearts in Unbreak My Heart and yes, she is a good actress), Sarah Lahbati (she whose Christmas wish is for her family to stay healthy and happy). Influencer Camille Co, glossy mag createurs Pam Quiñones and Peewee Isidro were there, enjoying the sights and later, the lunch, with details that are so gorgeously Gucci.

Andee Que explains that this #GucciGift campaign was designed to inspire the art of gifting, an initiative by Sabato De Sarno’s new creative direction “a tribute to the idea of a free family that has characterized his vision since the debut of Gucci Ancora last September.”

Binh Wong, who flew in from Guam for this occasion, said, “This well-curated collection includes travel bags, vanity cases and duffle bags, shoes, handbags, jackets, denims and silks. And yes, some high-end surprises.”

Here are the shots by Anthony Seklaoui, full of joy, charm and whimsy. As if to remind us that we should always laugh a little to stay chic.

* * *

Follow the author on Instagram and Facebook @milletmartinezmananquil. Email her at mmmananquil@philstarmedia.com and milletman88@gmail.com